Santana Minerals Limited is an Australia-based precious metal explorer, focusing on the Bendigo-Ophir Project in New Zealand. The Company's Bendigo-Ophir covers 251 square kilometers in the Central Otago goldfields, 90 kilometers (km) northwest of Oceana Goldâs Macraes gold mine. Its Cuitaboca silver + gold project comprises 5,500 hectares (ha) of exploration tenements and is located on the Pacific side of the Sierra Madre. Its Mojardina Prospect is situated in the south of the Cuitaboca Project. Its La Lupita Prospect is situated in the north of the Cuitaboca Project and located on a north-east trending mineralized corridor that hosts the 1Moz Au San Jose mine, 15km to the south-east. The Company's Cambodian Project comprises two exploration licenses targeting gold. Its Phnom Kthung exploration license covers 210.75 square kilometers and has three main prospects: Skar, Central, and Oh Tron. Its Snoul exploration license covers 198 square kilometers.

Sector Diversified Mining