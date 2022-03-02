Santana Minerals : Impressive Drill Assays and Metallurgical Testwork Results

IMPRESSIVE DRILL ASSAYS AND METALLURGICAL TESTWORK RESULTS • High gold grades at Rise & Shine (RAS) reinforce continuity of mineralisation both across the NE trending shoot axis and down-plunge to the north. only • MDD025R (redrill of MDD025) o 14.0 metres @ 9.00 g/t Au from 264.0 metres including: use ▪ 3 metres @ 31.4 g/t Au from 265 metres, and ▪ 1 metre @ 13.5 g/t Au from 271 metres, with ▪ Assay results pending for remainder of the drillhole (80.7 metres) • MDD025 (abandoned due to technical issues, with intercept 10 metres east of MDD025R) o 4.5 metres @ 9.03 g/t Au from 261.2 metres to end of hole (EOH), including ▪ 1 metre @ 23.80 g/t Au from 262.0 metres • These adjacent intercepts demonstrate short range continuity of high grades and MDD025R, with the northernmost assays, further lifts the estimated gold grade of the RAS extension (now defined by 10 drillholes) significantly higher than the 2021 RAS Mineral Resource (MRE). personal • 120 metres further north of MDD025R, recently completed drillhole MDD027 has intersected • There is emerging potential for multi-million-ouncenon-refractory resources along the RSSZ. similar silicification over 30 metres in the upper hanging wall shear (HWS) with coarse visible gold (VG), assays are pending. • Two drill rigs operating 24/7 with a third rig imminent are expected to complete a 10,000-metre programme over the next four months at RAS, Come-in-Time (CIT) and Shreks (SHR) deposits. A RAS MRE upgrade is scheduled once the new extension limits are defined. • High ~90% total recoverable gold has been demonstrated from preliminary gravity / leach metallurgical testwork on CIT, RAS and Shreks East (SRE) core samples. Further testwork is being undertaken on a suite of samples from RAS. 3 March 2022 Santana Minerals Limited (ASX: SMI) ("Santana" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further significant results from the 100% owned Bendigo-OphirProject ("the Project") where drilling to September 2021 resulted in Inferred Gold Resources (MRE) to 643Koz at four Rise and Shine Shear Zone (RSSZ) Deposits (ASX announcement on 28th September 2021). Drilling has continued since September 2021 to extend mineralisation down plunge at RAS. The latest results from MDD025 and MDD025R confirm continuity of mineralisation across the down-plunge axis as previously reported in MDD021R (ASX announcement on 27th January 2022). ForIntercepts in 10 of 12 DD holes have outlined mineralisation a further 420 m down plunge from the RAS MRE (ASX announcement on 23rd September 2021) with an average aggregate thickness of 24.3 metres at a weighted average grade of 3.06 g/t Au (min 0.50g/t Au, uncut) which is 50% higher than the 2.0g/t Au reported for the 2021 RAS MRE. Gravity and cyanide leach metallurgical testwork on gravity products from CIT, RAS, and SRE Deposits report 92.4, 91.3 and 89.4% recoverable gold respectively which is considerably higher than 60-77% recoveries indicated from previous column leach testwork (ASX announcement on 27th October 2021). Commenting on the results Executive Director Dick Keevers said: "Our RAS diamond drilling continues to deliver the goods; excellent gold grade over substantial drill widths in new ground extending down the structure, clearly adding to the resource available to be incorporated into our next MRE. The RAS deposit is only part of our entire Bendigo-Ophir project, where down plunge exploration drilling will be undertaken on other near surface deposits commencing later this month now with the benefit of a better geological understanding after our success at RAS. (continued overleaf) Santana Minerals Limited ABN 37 161 946 989 Level 15, 344 Queen Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 ∙ GPO Box 1305, Brisbane QLD 4000 Tel: +61 7 3221 7501 ∙ Web: www.santanaminerals.com

Figure 1 RSSZ 2021 Deposits / Resource Halos & Current drilling We have also demonstrated from preliminary gravity / leach testwork that the gold was at least 90% free and available to be recovered into a cyanide solution, the process used in a CIP / CIL gold plant. This has underpinned our decision to proceed immediately with our next more extensive series of metallurgical tests including liberation testwork and optimisation of cyanide recoveries. onlyTHE GOLD AT BENDIGO-OPHIR HAS SO FAR PROVEN TO BE MOSTLY FREE AND NON-REFRACTORY, UNLIKE THE MOSTLY REFRACTORY GOLD AT THE MACRAES MINE, 90Km TO THE SOUTH-EAST". RAS Deposit - Extension drilling beyond existing 2021 MRE Resource drilling on nominal 120 metre by 100 metre centres since September 2021 has extended RAS shoot mineralisation to 420 metres north down-plunge beyond the 2021 MRE (Figures 1, 2, & 3). All drillholes, other than MDD012 and MDD017 that appear to close off the shoot to the west, show mineralisation consistently occurring within the RAS shoot over a vertical interval of 40-80 metres. Concentration of gold is in the 10-20-metre-thick HWS with common grades of 1-8 g/t Au. Mineralisation is also in high-grade stockwork within and usebelow the HWS with individual bonanza grades to 57.5 g/t Au as in the 13 metres at an average grade of 12.6 g/t Au intersected in MDD016 (ASX announcement on 23rd December 2021). The RAS shoot has now been defined over 1000 metres down plunge from outcrop. Currently drilling is testing continuity of mineralisation a further 300 metres northwards as well as defining the eastern margin. personalForAt RAS two DD rigs are now operating 24/7 with a third rig imminent for extension drilling to commence at CIT. A total of 11,271 metres have been drilled since the present campaign commenced in November 2020 with 5,988 metres completed at RAS in 23 drillholes after those included in the September 2021 MRE. holes MDD025 and MDD025R were collared 360 metres north of the RAS 2021 MRE on east-west drill section N5017720. MDD025R (redrill) was at the same site after the core-barrel was lost in drillhole MDD025. New RAS Drill Results MDD025 & MDD025R Assay results have been received and reported for MDD025 and MDD025R (redrill) (Tables 1 & 2, Figures 2 & 3, Appendix 1). Assays are pending for drillholes MDD023R, MDD025R (lower 80.7 metres), MDD026 and MDD027. Two drillholes (MDD028 and MDD029) are in-progress. 2

Table 1: MDD025-MDD029co-ordinates and downhole survey detail onlyuseIndividual assays of drillholes MDD025 and MDD025R (Appendix 1) show continuity of gold grades immediately below the Thomsons Gorge Fault (TGF) over a 14.0 metre HWS interval in MDD025R (with 80.7 metres of assays pending below this intercept). The MDD025R intercept is <10 metres laterally from MDD025 (which required a redrill where the core barrel was lost) and extends and mirrors mineralisation in the 4.5 metre interval to end-of hole (EOH) in MDD025. High bonanza grades (to 51.2 g/t Au) are present in both drillholes associated with mineralised quartz arsenopyrite fill vein stockwork & laminar veins that dip steeply to the north across the shoot (Appendix 1). personalFor • MDD025 o 4.5 metres @ 9.03 g/t Au from 261.2 metres to end of hole (EOH), including: ▪ 1 metre @ 23.80 g/t Au from 262.0 metres • MDD025R (redrill of MDD025) o 14.0 metres @ 9.00 g/t Au from 264.0 metres including: ▪ 3 metres @ 31.4 g/t Au from 265 metres and: ▪ 1 metre @ 13.5 g/t Au from 271 metres Figure 2 RAS Resource Extension Drilling - New Results / Gold Distribution 3

For personal use only Figure 3 RAS Down-plunge Section (shoot axis geology & extension envelope) Figure 4 RAS Extension East-West-Section N5017720 4