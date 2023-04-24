Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Santander Bank Polska S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPL   PLBZ00000044

SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

(SPL)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:04:23 2023-04-24 am EDT
343.00 PLN   +1.78%
06:09aCEE ECONOMY-Polish retail sales, industrial output fall more than expected
RE
04/04Santander BP Bank Appoints Magdalena Proga-Stepien as Head of Retail
CI
03/22SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEE ECONOMY-Polish retail sales, industrial output fall more than expected

04/24/2023 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 24 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales and industrial output disappointed in March, with data showing weaknesses in central Europe's biggest economy at the end of the first quarter.

The region's economies are facing recession risks as price growth over the past year hits consumers and puts pressures on firms through lower demand and higher costs.

Poland's retail sales at constant prices slumped 7.3% on the year in March versus a 5.9% decline expected by analysts.

Industrial output fell 2.9% against a 1.9% drop expected by analysts.

PPI meanwhile slowed to 10.1% versus 11.0% expected.

"The data show weakness of the economy at the very end of 1Q23 on all fronts: manufacturing, construction and retail trade," Piotr Bielski, head of economic analysis at Santander Bank Polska, wrote.

Bank Pocztowy chief economist Monika Kurtek said the data meant that gross domestic product probably fell by about 0.5% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Finance minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska told a news conference that GDP growth in 2023 as a whole would be around 1% when asked about Monday's data.

The energy sector proved the biggest drag on industrial production with output falling 21.8% on the year, while retail sales of fuels dropped 20.7%.

Meanwhile, Hungarian business and consumer sentiment both deteriorated in April based on think tank GKI's monthly survey, with industrial and services companies turning more pessimistic about their prospects.

Czech consumer confidence, however, hit its highest level since October 2021.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.
06:09aCEE ECONOMY-Polish retail sales, industrial output fall more than expected
RE
04/04Santander BP Bank Appoints Magdalena Proga-Stepien as Head of Retail
CI
03/22SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. : Mixed general shareholder meetin..
CO
03/17Polish watchdog advises banks against dividends until EU court verdict
RE
02/23Santander Bank Polska S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 207,000 shares, for PLN 53 m..
CI
02/23Santander Bank Polska S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/22SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. : Financial report
CO
02/07World Press Review: February 7
MS
02/02Meta surprises, Shell & Santander hit records : Mar..
MS
02/02Transcript : Santander Bank Polska S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 13 200 M 3 142 M 3 142 M
Net income 2023 3 478 M 828 M 828 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,52x
Yield 2023 4,71%
Capitalization 34 438 M 8 197 M 8 197 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Santander Bank Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 337,00 PLN
Average target price 313,69 PLN
Spread / Average Target -6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michal Gajewski Member-Management Board
Antonio Escámez Torres Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Prell Head-Legal & Compliance
David R. Hexter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jerzy Surma Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.29.92%8 197
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer