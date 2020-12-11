Log in
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A.

(SPL)
Santander Bank Polska S A : PFSA decision imposing on Santander Bank Polska S.A. the amount of an additional capital requirement for the Bank's Group

12/11/2020 | 11:17pm EST
PFSA decision imposing on Santander Bank Polska S.A. the amount of an additional capital requirement for the Bank's Group

The Management Board of Santander Bank Polska S.A. ('Bank') hereby reports that on 11 December 2020 received the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ('PFSA') decision concerning imposing on the Bank the amount of an additional capital requirement over the amount calculated in accordance with detailed rules defined in Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 as amended ('Regulation') for the Bank' Group.

The PFSA imposed the additional capital requirement covering the risk of the foreign currency mortgage loans for households, at Bank's Group level at amount 0.034 p.p., for the amount calculated in accordance with article 92 item 1 letter c of the Regulation , which should be covered at least in 75% by Tier I funds (equivalent to own funds requirement of 0.026 p.p. over the amount calculated in accordance with article 92 item 1 letter b of the Regulation) and at least in 56% of the common equity Tier I capital (equivalent to own funds requirement of 0.019 p.p. over the amount calculated in accordance with art. 92 clause 1 letter a of the Regulation no. 575/2013).

Legal basis:
art. 17 of (1) MAR - inside information

Disclaimer

Santander Bank Polska SA published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 04:16:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
