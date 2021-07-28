Santander Consumer : View this Presentation (PDF 913 KB)(opens in new window)
Second Quarter 2021
July 28, 2021
Q2 2021 Earnings Highlights
Record Q2 results reflects strong business model, resilient US
consumer and robust used vehicle prices
Results
Credit
Performance
Capital &
Liquidity
Net Income of $1.1 billion in Q2 2021, or $3.45 of diluted EPS
Net interest margin of 11.3%, up 290bps YoY
Total auto originations of $10.5 billion in Q2 2021, up 34% YoY
Through Santander Bank, originated $2.6 billion in auto loans in Q2 2021
In July, announced the launch of a new dealer and consumer digital experience through partnership with AutoFi
30 to 59 delinquency ratio of 5.5%, up 120 basis points YoY
59-plusdelinquency ratio of 2.4%, flat YoY
Gross charge-off ratio of 6.6%, down 450 basis points
Recovery rate of 114.9%, up from 45.7% YoY
Net charge-off ratio of (1.0)%, down 700 basis points YoY
CECL Allowance ratio of 17.8%, down from 18.9% QoQ
CET1 ratio of 18.1%
Executed ~$300 million in off-balance sheet prime loan sales
The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, to be paid on August 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021
~$14 billion in unutilized committed liquidity
Economic Indicators
Consumer Confidence1
118.9
126.4
121.5
127.3
101.4
98.0
98.1
81.4
85.2
50.4 49.3
52.9
58.5
62.0
U.S. Unemployment Statistics2
9.5%
9.4%
11.1%
9.1%
8.2%
7.5%
5.6%
6.1%
5.9%
5.3%
4.9%
4.3% 4.0%
3.7%
U.S. GDP QoQ Change3
0.8%
2.7% 1.7% 2.5% 0.9% 2.6% 2.7% 1.2% 2.6% 4.2%
2.0%
7.6%*
-4.1%
-31.4%
Consumer confidence index increased to 127.3, the
highest level since the onset of the pandemic
Unemployment rate of 5.9% in June lowest since the beginning of the pandemic but remains above pre- pandemic levels
US GDP increased 7.6% in Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021, as
the economy reopens
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
Jun
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
1 The Conference Board's consumer confidence index, monthly data as of June 30, 2021
2
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, monthly data as of June 30, 2021
3
U.S. Bureau of Economic (BEA) Analysis, quarterly data as of March 31, 2021
*
U.S. GDP Q2 2021: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, GDPNow advance estimate as of July 19, 2021
Auto Industry Overview
New Vehicle SAAR1
17.2
17.1
16.6
17.0
16.3
17.7
15.4
13.0
11.4
Used Vehicle SAAR2
39.8
39.8
40.0
36.0
38.0
38.0
40.5
39.0
32.0
Used Vehicle Price Indices3
200.4
Manheim
179.2
161.2 161.1
140.5 139.9 141.1 141.9 149.3
184.2
JDP
151.4
139.5
135.1
126.8
122.0
121.8
121.6
117.9
Auto sales of 15.4M, down 13% QoQ driven by significant inventory shortage
Used auto sales of 39M, down 4% QoQ driven by continued pressure on used car supply
Used vehicle prices moderated slightly in June from the record levels at the beginning of the quarter as demand outpaced supply
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
1 U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Light Weight Vehicle Sales: Autos and Light Trucks, monthly data as of June 30, 2021
Cox Automotive, 13-Month Rolling Used-Vehicle SAAR, monthly data as of June 30, 2021
Manheim, Inc.; Indexed to a basis of 100 at 1995 levels; JD Power Used-Vehicle Price Index (not seasonally adjusted), both monthly, quarter end
