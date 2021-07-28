Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SC   US80283M1018

SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.

(SC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santander Consumer : View this Presentation (PDF 913 KB)(opens in new window)

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.2

Second Quarter 2021

July 28, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

IMPORTANT

INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as anticipates, believes, can, could, may, predicts, potential, should, will, estimates, plans, projects, continuing, ongoing, expects, intends, and similar words or phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (collectively, our "SEC filings"). Among the factors that could cause the forward-looking statements in this press release and/or our financial

performance to differ materially from that suggested by the forward- looking statements are: (a) the adverse impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (b) continually changing federal, state, and local laws and regulations could materially adversely affect our business; (c) adverse economic conditions in the United States and worldwide may negatively impact our results; (d) a reduction in our access to funding; (e) significant risks we face implementing our growth strategy, some of which are outside our control;

  1. our agreement with FCA US LLC may not result in currently anticipated levels of growth and is subject to certain conditions that could result in termination of the agreement; (g) our business could suffer if we are unsuccessful in developing and maintaining relationships with automobile dealerships; (h) our financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations depend on the credit performance of our loans; (i) loss of our key management or other personnel, or an inability to attract such management and personnel; (j) certain regulations, including but not limited to oversight by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve, whose oversight and regulation may limit certain of our activities, including the timing and amount of dividends and other limitations on our business; (k) there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition of all of our outstanding common stock by SHUSA will be agreed upon, approved and ultimately consummated, and the terms of any such transaction may differ materially from those originally proposed by SHUSA; and (l) other future changes in our relationship with SHUSA and Banco Santander that could adversely affect our operations. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Therefore, we caution the reader not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The effect of these factors is difficult to predict. Factors other than these also could adversely affect our results, and the reader should not consider these factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties as new factors emerge from time to time. Any forward- looking statements only speak as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, to reflect any change, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

2

Q2 2021 Earnings Highlights

Record Q2 results reflects strong business model, resilient US

consumer and robust used vehicle prices

Results

Credit

Performance

Capital &

Liquidity

  • Net Income of $1.1 billion in Q2 2021, or $3.45 of diluted EPS
  • Net interest margin of 11.3%, up 290bps YoY
  • Total auto originations of $10.5 billion in Q2 2021, up 34% YoY
  • Through Santander Bank, originated $2.6 billion in auto loans in Q2 2021
  • In July, announced the launch of a new dealer and consumer digital experience through partnership with AutoFi
  • 30 to 59 delinquency ratio of 5.5%, up 120 basis points YoY
  • 59-plusdelinquency ratio of 2.4%, flat YoY
  • Gross charge-off ratio of 6.6%, down 450 basis points
  • Recovery rate of 114.9%, up from 45.7% YoY
  • Net charge-off ratio of (1.0)%, down 700 basis points YoY
  • CECL Allowance ratio of 17.8%, down from 18.9% QoQ
  • CET1 ratio of 18.1%
  • Executed ~$300 million in off-balance sheet prime loan sales
  • The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, to be paid on August 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021
  • ~$14 billion in unutilized committed liquidity

3

Economic Indicators

Consumer Confidence1

118.9

126.4

121.5

127.3

101.4

98.0

98.1

81.4

85.2

50.4 49.3

52.9

58.5

62.0

U.S. Unemployment Statistics2

9.5%

9.4%

11.1%

9.1%

8.2%

7.5%

5.6%

6.1%

5.9%

5.3%

4.9%

4.3% 4.0%

3.7%

U.S. GDP QoQ Change3

0.8%

2.7% 1.7% 2.5% 0.9% 2.6% 2.7% 1.2% 2.6% 4.2%

2.0%

7.6%*

-4.1%

-31.4%

Consumer confidence index increased to 127.3, the

highest level since the onset of the pandemic

Unemployment rate of 5.9% in June lowest since the beginning of the pandemic but remains above pre- pandemic levels

US GDP increased 7.6% in Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021, as

the economy reopens

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

Jun

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

1 The Conference Board's consumer confidence index, monthly data as of June 30, 2021

2

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, monthly data as of June 30, 2021

4

3

U.S. Bureau of Economic (BEA) Analysis, quarterly data as of March 31, 2021

*

U.S. GDP Q2 2021: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, GDPNow advance estimate as of July 19, 2021

Auto Industry Overview

New Vehicle SAAR1

17.2

17.1

16.6

17.0

16.3

17.7

15.4

13.0

11.4

Used Vehicle SAAR2

39.8

39.8

40.0

36.0

38.0

38.0

40.5

39.0

32.0

Used Vehicle Price Indices3

200.4

Manheim

179.2

161.2 161.1

140.5 139.9 141.1 141.9 149.3

184.2

JDP

151.4

139.5

135.1

126.8

122.0

121.8

121.6

117.9

Auto sales of 15.4M, down 13% QoQ driven by significant inventory shortage

Used auto sales of 39M, down 4% QoQ driven by continued pressure on used car supply

Used vehicle prices moderated slightly in June from the record levels at the beginning of the quarter as demand outpaced supply

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

1 U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Light Weight Vehicle Sales: Autos and Light Trucks, monthly data as of June 30, 2021

5

  1. Cox Automotive, 13-Month Rolling Used-Vehicle SAAR, monthly data as of June 30, 2021
  2. Manheim, Inc.; Indexed to a basis of 100 at 1995 levels; JD Power Used-Vehicle Price Index (not seasonally adjusted), both monthly, quarter end

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.
06:34aSANTANDER CONSUMER : View this Presentation (PDF 913 KB)(opens in new window)
PU
06:28aSANTANDER CONSUMER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16aSANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
06:16aSANTANDER CONSUMER : Earnings Flash (SC) SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS Reports..
MT
06:14aSANTANDER CONSUMER : Net Income of $1.1 Billion and $10.5 Billion in Origination..
PU
06:10aSANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/26SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Re..
PR
07/14SANTANDER CONSUMER : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Santander Consumer USA Holdings..
MT
07/09SANTANDER CONSUMER : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Santander Consumer USA Hol..
MT
07/08NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 359 M - -
Net income 2021 2 072 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 12 502 M 12 502 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,85 $
Average target price 40,07 $
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh C. Aditya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fahmi Karam Chief Financial Officer & Head-Pricing & Analytics
William J. Rainer Chairman
Donald P. Smith Chief Technology Officer
Sandra Broderick Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.85.51%12 502
SLM CORPORATION51.49%5 743
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.93%4 024
ORIENT CORPORATION25.00%2 296
GOEASY LTD.76.61%2 241
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC10.72%1 882