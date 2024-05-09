Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Takeshi Ito; hereinafter, Santen) announced that its Board of Directors resolved today to repurchase its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.
1. Reasons for Repurchase of Own Shares
This repurchase is implemented in accordance with the capital allocation policy in the medium-term management plan (FY2023-2025) dated on April 13, 2023, to enhance capital efficiency and improve return of profits based on a comprehensive consideration of factors such as profitability improvement and business environment.
2. Details of Repurchase
(1)
Class of shares
Common shares
to be repurchased
(2)
Total number of shares
21,110,000 shares (maximum)
to be repurchased
*Representing 5.8% of the total number of shares
outstanding (excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total amount of
38.0 billion yen (maximum)
repurchase
(4)
Period of repurchase
May 10, 2024 to November 6, 2024
(5)
Method of repurchase
Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method
Santen plans to cancel the repurchased shares by its Board of Directors resolution in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act (Japan).
There is a possibility that some of the purchases may not be made depending on investment opportunities or market conditions.
(Reference) Treasury Shares Information as of March 31, 2024
Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)
363,258,785 shares
Treasury shares
737,469 shares
Contact:
Guillaume Sakuma
Global Head of IR, IR Group
E-mail:ir@santen.com
About Santen
As a specialized company dedicated to eye health, Santen aspires to contribute to the realization of "Happiness with Vision" by providing products and services to patients, consumers, and medical professionals around the world. Since its establishment, and guided by its CORE PRINCIPLE, "Tenki ni sanyo suru," Santen has been committed to helping people maintain and improve their eye health for more than 130 years. Santen is engaged in the global research and development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the field of eye care, supporting the eye health of approximately 50 million people in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. Santen's mission is to provide essential and significant value to patients and society in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of eye diseases through products and services created from its expertise in the ophthalmology field and from the patient's perspective. To create a future in which as many patients as possible can lead happy and fulfilling lives, Santen is committed to doing its utmost to realize a society in which people around the world can experience "Happiness with Vision."
For more information, please visit Santen's website https://www.santen.com/en.
SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company has medical pharmaceutical business, OTC drugs business, medical devices business and other businesses. The Company engages in manufacture, sale and clinical development of medical pharmaceutical products, the development, manufacturing and sales of medical equipment, as well as the cleaning business. The Company operates in Japan, Europe, Asia, North America markets.