May 9, 2024

Santen Announces Share Buyback

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Takeshi Ito; hereinafter, Santen) announced that its Board of Directors resolved today to repurchase its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.

1. Reasons for Repurchase of Own Shares

This repurchase is implemented in accordance with the capital allocation policy in the medium-term management plan (FY2023-2025) dated on April 13, 2023, to enhance capital efficiency and improve return of profits based on a comprehensive consideration of factors such as profitability improvement and business environment.

2. Details of Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares

Common shares

to be repurchased

(2)

Total number of shares

21,110,000 shares (maximum)

to be repurchased

*Representing 5.8% of the total number of shares

outstanding (excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total amount of

38.0 billion yen (maximum)

repurchase

(4)

Period of repurchase

May 10, 2024 to November 6, 2024

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method

Santen plans to cancel the repurchased shares by its Board of Directors resolution in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act (Japan).

There is a possibility that some of the purchases may not be made depending on investment opportunities or market conditions.

(Reference) Treasury Shares Information as of March 31, 2024

Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)

363,258,785 shares

Treasury shares

737,469 shares

Contact:

Guillaume Sakuma

Global Head of IR, IR Group

E-mail:ir@santen.com

About Santen

As a specialized company dedicated to eye health, Santen aspires to contribute to the realization of "Happiness with Vision" by providing products and services to patients, consumers, and medical professionals around the world. Since its establishment, and guided by its CORE PRINCIPLE, "Tenki ni sanyo suru," Santen has been committed to helping people maintain and improve their eye health for more than 130 years. Santen is engaged in the global research and development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the field of eye care, supporting the eye health of approximately 50 million people in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. Santen's mission is to provide essential and significant value to patients and society in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of eye diseases through products and services created from its expertise in the ophthalmology field and from the patient's perspective. To create a future in which as many patients as possible can lead happy and fulfilling lives, Santen is committed to doing its utmost to realize a society in which people around the world can experience "Happiness with Vision."

For more information, please visit Santen's website https://www.santen.com/en.

