May 9, 2024

Santen Announces Share Buyback

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Takeshi Ito; hereinafter, Santen) announced that its Board of Directors resolved today to repurchase its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.

1. Reasons for Repurchase of Own Shares

This repurchase is implemented in accordance with the capital allocation policy in the medium-term management plan (FY2023-2025) dated on April 13, 2023, to enhance capital efficiency and improve return of profits based on a comprehensive consideration of factors such as profitability improvement and business environment.

2. Details of Repurchase

(1) Class of shares Common shares to be repurchased (2) Total number of shares 21,110,000 shares (maximum) to be repurchased *Representing 5.8% of the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) (3) Total amount of 38.0 billion yen (maximum) repurchase (4) Period of repurchase May 10, 2024 to November 6, 2024 (5) Method of repurchase Open-market repurchase by the discretionary trading method

Santen plans to cancel the repurchased shares by its Board of Directors resolution in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act (Japan).

There is a possibility that some of the purchases may not be made depending on investment opportunities or market conditions.