Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Takeshi Ito) announced status of the share buyback as stated below. The share buyback was implemented in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.
1.
Class of shares repurchased
: Common shares
2.
Total number of shares repurchased : 3,066,700 shares
3.
Total amount of repurchase
: 4,919,400,950 yen
4.
Period of repurchase
: June 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024
(execution date basis)
5. Method of repurchase
: Open-market repurchase by the discretionary
trading method
(Reference)
1.
Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (announced on May 9, 2024)
(1)
Class of shares to be repurchased
: Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
: 21,110,000 shares (maximum)
*Representing 5.8% of the total number of
shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total amount of repurchase
: 38.0 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
Period of repurchase
: May 10, 2024 to November 6, 2024
2. Total Company's own shares repurchased through June 30, 2024, pursuant to the above Board resolution
(1)
Total number of shares repurchased
: 7,117,700 shares
(2)
Total amount of repurchase
: 11,361,009,900 yen
Contact:
Guillaume Sakuma
Global Head of IR, IR Group
E-mail:ir@santen.com
About Santen
As a specialized company dedicated to eye health, Santen aspires to contribute to the realization of "Happiness with Vision" by providing products and services to patients, consumers, and medical professionals around the world. Since its establishment, and guided by its CORE PRINCIPLE, "Tenki ni sanyo suru," Santen has been committed to helping people maintain and improve their eye health for more than 130 years. Santen is engaged in the global research and development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the field of eye care, supporting the eye health of approximately 50 million people in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. Santen's mission is to provide essential and significant value to patients and society in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of eye diseases through products and services created from its expertise in the ophthalmology field and from the patient's perspective. To create a future in which as many patients as possible can lead happy and fulfilling lives, Santen is committed to doing its utmost to realize a society in which people around the world can experience "Happiness with Vision."
For more information, please visit Santen's website https://www.santen.com/en.
SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company has medical pharmaceutical business, OTC drugs business, medical devices business and other businesses. The Company engages in manufacture, sale and clinical development of medical pharmaceutical products, the development, manufacturing and sales of medical equipment, as well as the cleaning business. The Company operates in Japan, Europe, Asia, North America markets.