Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Takeshi Ito) announced status of the share buyback as stated below. The share buyback was implemented in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.

As a specialized company dedicated to eye health, Santen aspires to contribute to the realization of "Happiness with Vision" by providing products and services to patients, consumers, and medical professionals around the world. Since its establishment, and guided by its CORE PRINCIPLE, "Tenki ni sanyo suru," Santen has been committed to helping people maintain and improve their eye health for more than 130 years. Santen is engaged in the global research and development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the field of eye care, supporting the eye health of approximately 50 million people in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide.

