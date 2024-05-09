B) IFRS

(JPY billions) FY2022 FY2023 Year-on-year change Revenue 279.0 302.0 8.2％ Operating profit (loss) (3.1) 38.5 －％ Net profit (loss) for the year (15.0) 26.7 －％ Net profit (loss) for the year attributable (14.9) 26.6 －％ to owners of the company

[Revenue]

There are no adjustments from the core basis.

[Operating profit]

For the adjustments from the core basis, with regard to expenses related to the streamlining of costs in the Americas, adjustments of ¥0.2 billion, ¥0.7 billion and ¥0.2 billion were made to Cost of Sales, SG&A and R&D expenses respectively.

Amortization on intangible assets associated with products in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 decreased by 0.5% year-on-year(-3.6% excluding FX impact) to ¥9.5 billion. This is mainly due to the amortization on intangible assets associated with products acquired from Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.) in 2014, PRESERFLO MicroShunt acquired in connection with the acquisition of InnFocus, Inc. (U.S.) in 2016, Ikervis which Santen began selling in Europe in 2015, and Rhopressa / Rocklatan which Santen began selling in Europe in 2023.

Other income amounted to ¥1.5 billion. This is mainly due to the asset transfer of some products related to the prescription pharmaceutical business in the Americas.

Other expenses amounted to JPY15.3 billion. This is mainly due to the recording of impairment losses on intangible assets related to cell therapy products mainly composed of retinal progenitor cells given a review of the business plan, extraordinary expenses pertaining to the Early Retirement Program implemented in Japan, and also mainly due to the maximum streamlining of the pharmaceutical commercial business in the Americas.

As a result, operating profit on an IFRS basis in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 was ¥38.5 billion (operating loss of ¥3.1 billion for the previous fiscal year).

[Net profit for the year]

Finance income amounted to ¥1.6 billion. Finance expenses amounted to ¥2.7 billion.

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method amounted to ¥7.6 billion from recording of impairment losses on the equity method investments and profit and loss amount attributable to the equity held in Twenty Twenty Therapeutics LLC (U.S.) and Plano Pte. Ltd. (Singapore).

Income tax expenses amounted to ¥3.2 billion, down ¥6.0 billion year-on-year. This reflects the recognition of deferred tax assets related to the business environment of overseas subsidiaries and the performance trend outlook, despite the increase in profit before tax associated with the aforementioned increase in operating profit on an IFRS basis

As a result, net profit in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 was ¥26.7 billion (net loss of ¥15.0 billion for the previous fiscal year).

[Net profit for the year attributable to owners of the company]

Net profit attributable to owners of the company in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 was ¥26.6

billion (net loss for the year attributable to owners of the company of ¥14.9 billion for the previous fiscal year). The ratio to revenue was 8.8%.