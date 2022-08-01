Santen Pharmaceutical : Announces Status of Share Buyback
08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
August 1, 2022
Santen Announces Status of Share Buyback
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Shigeo Taniuchi) announced status of the share buyback as stated below. The share buyback was implemented in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.
1. Class of shares repurchased
: Common shares
2. Total number of shares repurchased
: 547,300 shares
3. Total amount of repurchase
: 596,378,105 yen
4. Period of repurchase
: July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022
(execution date basis)
5. Method of repurchase
: Open-market repurchase through discretionary investment
contract
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (announced on May 10, 2022)
(1)
Class of shares to be repurchased
: Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
: 12,500,000 shares (maximum)
*Representing 3.1% of the total number of
shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)
(3)
Total amount of repurchase
: 15.0 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
Period of repurchase
: May 11, 2022 to September 30, 2022
2. Total Company's own shares repurchased through July 31, 2022, pursuant to the above Board resolution
(1)
Total number of shares repurchased
: 7,652,800 shares
(2)
Total amount of repurchase:
: 7,793,548,859 yen
Contact:
Guillaume Sakuma
Global Head of IR, IR Group
E-mail:ir@santen.com
About Santen
As a specialized company dedicated to eye health, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices, and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries.
Toward realizing "WORLD VISION" (Happiness with Vision), the world Santen ultimately aspires to achieve, as a "Social Innovator", we aim to reduce the social and economic opportunity loss of people around the world caused by eye diseases and defects by orchestrating and mobilizing key technologies and players around the world.
With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society.
Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.