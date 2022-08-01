Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4536   JP3336000009

SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(4536)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-01 am EDT
1081.00 JPY   +0.37%
Santen Pharmaceutical : Announces Status of Share Buyback

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
August 1, 2022

Santen Announces Status of Share Buyback

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Shigeo Taniuchi) announced status of the share buyback as stated below. The share buyback was implemented in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.

1. Class of shares repurchased

: Common shares

2. Total number of shares repurchased

: 547,300 shares

3. Total amount of repurchase

: 596,378,105 yen

4. Period of repurchase

: July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022

(execution date basis)

5. Method of repurchase

: Open-market repurchase through discretionary investment

contract

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (announced on May 10, 2022)

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

: Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

: 12,500,000 shares (maximum)

*Representing 3.1% of the total number of

shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)

(3)

Total amount of repurchase

: 15.0 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of repurchase

: May 11, 2022 to September 30, 2022

2. Total Company's own shares repurchased through July 31, 2022, pursuant to the above Board resolution

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

: 7,652,800 shares

(2)

Total amount of repurchase:

: 7,793,548,859 yen

Contact:

Guillaume Sakuma

Global Head of IR, IR Group

E-mail: ir@santen.com

About Santen

As a specialized company dedicated to eye health, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices, and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries.

Toward realizing "WORLD VISION" (Happiness with Vision), the world Santen ultimately aspires to achieve, as a "Social Innovator", we aim to reduce the social and economic opportunity loss of people around the world caused by eye diseases and defects by orchestrating and mobilizing key technologies and players around the world.

With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society.

For more information, please visit Santen's website ( https://www.santen.com/en/).

Disclaimer

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 261 B 1 958 M 1 958 M
Net income 2023 24 026 M 180 M 180 M
Net cash 2023 56 109 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 424 B 3 174 M 3 174 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 315
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 077,00 JPY
Average target price 1 297,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigeo Taniuchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuo Koshiji CFO, General Manager-Finance & Administration
Akira Kurokawa Chairman
Minori Hara Chief Information Officer, GM-Digital & IT
Mika Masunari Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-23.45%3 174
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.02%459 232
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.36%296 774
PFIZER, INC.-14.46%283 406
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.80%273 707
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.19%265 300