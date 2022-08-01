Santen Pharmaceutical : Announces Status of Share Buyback

August 1, 2022

Santen Announces Status of Share Buyback

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Shigeo Taniuchi) announced status of the share buyback as stated below. The share buyback was implemented in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act (Japan), as applied pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3.

1. Class of shares repurchased : Common shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased : 547,300 shares 3. Total amount of repurchase : 596,378,105 yen 4. Period of repurchase : July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022 (execution date basis) 5. Method of repurchase : Open-market repurchase through discretionary investment contract

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (announced on May 10, 2022)

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased : Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased : 12,500,000 shares (maximum) *Representing 3.1% of the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) (3) Total amount of repurchase : 15.0 billion yen (maximum) (4) Period of repurchase : May 11, 2022 to September 30, 2022

2. Total Company's own shares repurchased through July 31, 2022, pursuant to the above Board resolution

(1) Total number of shares repurchased : 7,652,800 shares (2) Total amount of repurchase: : 7,793,548,859 yen

