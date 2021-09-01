Santen Pharmaceutical : Notice on the Selection to Apply to New Market Segment “Prime Market” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

September 1, 2021

Notice on the Selection to Apply to New Market Segment "Prime Market"

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Shigeo Taniuchi; hereinafter, the "Company") received on July 9, 2021 the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments to be introduced on April 4, 2022 from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and confirmed its compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market".

Based on these results, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to select the new market segment "Prime Market" as the market to which it will belong after the introduction date and to apply to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with the application process, in accordance with the schedule set out by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

