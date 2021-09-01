Log in
    4536   JP3336000009

SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(4536)
Santen Pharmaceutical : Notice on the Selection to Apply to New Market Segment “Prime Market” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

09/01/2021
September 1, 2021

Notice on the Selection to Apply to New Market Segment "Prime Market"

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Shigeo Taniuchi; hereinafter, the "Company") received on July 9, 2021 the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments to be introduced on April 4, 2022 from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and confirmed its compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market".

Based on these results, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to select the new market segment "Prime Market" as the market to which it will belong after the introduction date and to apply to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Going forward, the Company will proceed with the application process, in accordance with the schedule set out by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Kaori Itagaki

General Manager, IR Group

E-mail:ir@santen.comTel: +81-6-7664-8621

About Santen

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices, and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries.

Toward realizing "WORLD VISION" (Happiness with Vision), the world Santen ultimately aspires to achieve, as a "Social Innovator", we aim to reduce the social and economic opportunity loss of people around the world caused by eye diseases and defects by orchestrating and mobilizing key technologies and players around the world.

With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society.

For more information, please visit Santen's website (www.santen.com).

Disclaimer

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
