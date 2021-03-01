Press Release : Santhera Announces Positive -2

Log in
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
Press Release : Santhera Announces Positive

03/01/2021
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of 
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied 
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on 
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or 
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update 
these forward-looking statements. 
 
   # # # 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 2021 03 01_Lonodelestat_MAD_e_final 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43ee5f28-f744-4676-9bee-daec7a321745

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 15,0 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2020 -71,0 M -78,1 M -78,1 M
Net cash 2020 2,00 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,7 M 74,6 M 74,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,35 CHF
Last Close Price 3,23 CHF
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Martin Gertsch Vice Chairman
Philipp Gutzwiller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG15.36%75
MERCK KGAA-4.13%70 780
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD11.21%27 727
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.5.47%14 949
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.10.06%7 543
YUHAN CORPORATION-17.44%3 583
