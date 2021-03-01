Press Release : Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 1, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces positive results from its multiple ascending dose Phase
1b study with lonodelestat, a potent inhibitor of human neutrophil
elastase (hNE), in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
Lonodelestat is a potent and selective peptide inhibitor of human
neutrophil elastase (hNE), currently being developed in cystic fibrosis
(CF). Neutrophil elastase is an enzyme associated with tissue
inflammation, leading to degradation of the lung tissue in cystic
fibrosis and several other pulmonary diseases. Data from previous Phase
1a studies demonstrated that single dose inhalation of lonodelestat can
lead to high drug concentrations within sputum, resulting in effective
hNE inhibition [1, 2].
The double-blind, placebo-controlled dose-escalation Phase 1b study in
patients with CF assessed the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and
pharmacodynamics of orally inhaled multiple daily doses of lonodelestat
for up to four weeks (clinicaltrials.gov id: NCT03748199). In addition,
the study investigated proof of mechanism of lonodelestat by measuring
activity of hNE, an inflammatory biomarker for monitoring of disease
progression in CF. Santhera acknowledges the support of the Cystic
Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) by providing funding for the conduct of the
Phase 1a and 1b safety trials with lonodelestat.
A total of 32 patients were randomized in four cohorts of eight patients
each and received lonodelestat starting with 80 mg once daily (QD), 80
mg twice daily (BID), 160 mg QD, each administered for 15 days, followed
by a last cohort with 40 mg QD administered for 28 days which was chosen
after observing an effect on forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1)
in some patients treated with the highest doses (80 mg BID and 160 mg
QD). In all four cohorts and over all treatment durations, lonodelestat
demonstrated a good tolerability and no serious side effects (SAEs or
AEs Grade 3 or higher) were reported by the patients. Results showed a
linear dose-exposure relationship over the dose range from 40 mg to 160
mg, with no accumulation in plasma or sputum. In all cohorts, a
transient, near complete inhibition of elastase activity was observed
after inhalation. In addition, in some patients in the 40 mg QD cohort,
a constant level of near complete inhibition gradually developed over
the 28 days of drug inhalation. The results from the safety analyses and
the confirmed effect on the hNE biomarker by lonodelestat are very
encouraging for further development in CF and other inflammatory lung
diseases and have established a safe dose regimen. The findings from
this study will be taken into account in the design of future studies.
"This study provides promising data on the safety of lonodelestat and
its potential to inhibit elastase in cystic fibrosis and maybe other
chronic inflammatory conditions of the lung where neutrophils play a
prominent role in the disease process," said Marcus Mall, MD, Professor
and Head of Department of Pediatric Respiratory Medicine, Immunology and
Critical Care Medicine at the Charité-Universitätsmedizin
Berlin. "The landscape of treatment options for patients with cystic
fibrosis has changed in the recent years with the approval of new drugs,
but there is still a medical need for drugs like lonodelestat that
counteract the chronic inflammation and degradation of lung tissue which
contributes to pulmonary exacerbations. Lonodelestat may add a new
treatment modality for CF patients and I am very excited about the
future development of lonodelestat and the next study."
"We are very much encouraged by the trial results which support the
hypothesis that lonodelestat may possess properties to counteract
underlying inflammatory processes and which indicate treatment was well
tolerated in patients with CF. This demonstrates for the first time that
complete inhibition of neutrophil elastase can be achieved over a
prolonged treatment duration by local delivery through inhalation. We
would like to thank the patients, the investigators and their study
teams for their participation in this study," said Dario Eklund, CEO of
Santhera. "After additional analyses of the results, we will be
optimizing the further clinical development program to advance
lonodelestat for the treatment of CF. In parallel, we are proactively
pursuing collaborations with partners to assess and exploit the
potential of lonodelestat in other pulmonary diseases"
About lonodelestat
Lonodelestat (previously known as POL6014), a highly potent and
selective peptide inhibitor of human neutrophil elastase (hNE), is in
development for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Santhera obtained the
worldwide, exclusive rights from Polyphor AG to develop and
commercialize lonodelestat in CF and other diseases. In preclinical
studies lonodelestat was effective in animal models of neutrophil
activation in lung tissue and of acute lung injury (ALI) [1, 2].
Currently available clinical data demonstrated that single and multiple
doses (Phase 1b) of lonodelestat when administered by inhalation via an
optimized eFlow(R) nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH) can lead to high drug
concentrations within the lung, resulting in inhibition of hNE in sputum
of patients, an enzyme associated with lung tissue inflammation [3]. The
Phase 1b study further confirmed the tolerability of lonodelestat after
treatment of up to four weeks in patients with CF. Lonodelestat may also
show therapeutic benefit for a range of neutrophilic pulmonary diseases
with high medical need such as non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFB), alpha-1
antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
(COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or primary ciliary
dyskinesia (PCD). Lonodelestat has EU orphan drug designations (ODD) for
the treatment of CF as well as for AATD and PCD in both EU and US.
About cystic fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare, hereditary, life-threatening,
progressive disease affecting approximately 70,000 patients in the U.S.
and Europe and is characterized by persistent lung infection and chronic
inflammation thereby limiting the ability to breathe over time.
Activated or necrotic neutrophils liberate human neutrophil elastase
(hNE) in the lung that causes damage to structural, cellular and soluble
components of the pulmonary microenvironment. High levels of hNE play a
central role in the pathophysiology of CF and correlate with disease
severity as measured by functional lung parameters. Inhibition of hNE is
expected to stop or slow the damage to lung tissue and may help to
improve the overall quality of life for individuals with CF.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further
information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qOdj5K-8-kMErKP7aQVwuThPalLsw-uBxhmAsAbAydBf_G4yhoHEASYQkS4Z652ReoJdtXHkuMtQgpRJusEtWg==
www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
