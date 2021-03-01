Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release : Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial

03/01/2021 | 01:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 
   Pratteln, Switzerland, March 1, 2021 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: 
SANN) announces positive results from its multiple ascending dose Phase 
1b study with lonodelestat, a potent inhibitor of human neutrophil 
elastase (hNE), in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). 
 
   Lonodelestat is a potent and selective peptide inhibitor of human 
neutrophil elastase (hNE), currently being developed in cystic fibrosis 
(CF). Neutrophil elastase is an enzyme associated with tissue 
inflammation, leading to degradation of the lung tissue in cystic 
fibrosis and several other pulmonary diseases. Data from previous Phase 
1a studies demonstrated that single dose inhalation of lonodelestat can 
lead to high drug concentrations within sputum, resulting in effective 
hNE inhibition [1, 2]. 
 
   The double-blind, placebo-controlled dose-escalation Phase 1b study in 
patients with CF assessed the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and 
pharmacodynamics of orally inhaled multiple daily doses of lonodelestat 
for up to four weeks (clinicaltrials.gov id: NCT03748199). In addition, 
the study investigated proof of mechanism of lonodelestat by measuring 
activity of hNE, an inflammatory biomarker for monitoring of disease 
progression in CF. Santhera acknowledges the support of the Cystic 
Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) by providing funding for the conduct of the 
Phase 1a and 1b safety trials with lonodelestat. 
 
   A total of 32 patients were randomized in four cohorts of eight patients 
each and received lonodelestat starting with 80 mg once daily (QD), 80 
mg twice daily (BID), 160 mg QD, each administered for 15 days, followed 
by a last cohort with 40 mg QD administered for 28 days which was chosen 
after observing an effect on forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) 
in some patients treated with the highest doses (80 mg BID and 160 mg 
QD). In all four cohorts and over all treatment durations, lonodelestat 
demonstrated a good tolerability and no serious side effects (SAEs or 
AEs Grade 3 or higher) were reported by the patients. Results showed a 
linear dose-exposure relationship over the dose range from 40 mg to 160 
mg, with no accumulation in plasma or sputum. In all cohorts, a 
transient, near complete inhibition of elastase activity was observed 
after inhalation. In addition, in some patients in the 40 mg QD cohort, 
a constant level of near complete inhibition gradually developed over 
the 28 days of drug inhalation. The results from the safety analyses and 
the confirmed effect on the hNE biomarker by lonodelestat are very 
encouraging for further development in CF and other inflammatory lung 
diseases and have established a safe dose regimen. The findings from 
this study will be taken into account in the design of future studies. 
 
   "This study provides promising data on the safety of lonodelestat and 
its potential to inhibit elastase in cystic fibrosis and maybe other 
chronic inflammatory conditions of the lung where neutrophils play a 
prominent role in the disease process," said Marcus Mall, MD, Professor 
and Head of Department of Pediatric Respiratory Medicine, Immunology and 
Critical Care Medicine at the Charité-Universitätsmedizin 
Berlin. "The landscape of treatment options for patients with cystic 
fibrosis has changed in the recent years with the approval of new drugs, 
but there is still a medical need for drugs like lonodelestat that 
counteract the chronic inflammation and degradation of lung tissue which 
contributes to pulmonary exacerbations. Lonodelestat may add a new 
treatment modality for CF patients and I am very excited about the 
future development of lonodelestat and the next study." 
 
   "We are very much encouraged by the trial results which support the 
hypothesis that lonodelestat may possess properties to counteract 
underlying inflammatory processes and which indicate treatment was well 
tolerated in patients with CF. This demonstrates for the first time that 
complete inhibition of neutrophil elastase can be achieved over a 
prolonged treatment duration by local delivery through inhalation. We 
would like to thank the patients, the investigators and their study 
teams for their participation in this study," said Dario Eklund, CEO of 
Santhera. "After additional analyses of the results, we will be 
optimizing the further clinical development program to advance 
lonodelestat for the treatment of CF. In parallel, we are proactively 
pursuing collaborations with partners to assess and exploit the 
potential of lonodelestat in other pulmonary diseases" 
 
   References: 
 
   [1] Sellier Kessler O et al. Effect of POL6014, a potent and selective 
inhaled neutrophil elastase inhibitor, in a rat model of lung neutrophil 
activation. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2018; 197: A2988 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eJgU6qi4BR3T7tNzSC_PeprHY88k0rSNHFl-FQ5JxHQHnp7JvJ60q8S5gU12kC4y3JBhv05T0S8U7H1D6IsrNJMk9AOBIUEN635WAt3kGsJGqrt_jXch9K8-FcaC8Vv1b9vYcefct5JU0lcFNh6cpFZxUdT21unTb0YwcgXOuzgooOPHSvUE5xsxGVBf6gz_RXSZcQFB7unKL7FisBfzVQNVDYfg22WXPdt3FY2IkMI= 
 
 
   [2] Lagente V et al. A novel protein epitope mimetic (PEM) neutrophil 
elastase (NE) inhibitor, POL6014, inhibits human NE-Induced acute lung 
injury in mice. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2009; 179: A5668 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eJgU6qi4BR3T7tNzSC_PeprHY88k0rSNHFl-FQ5JxHQN5ZfJcDfaVp0Wgr_Gl6AhxpiRdSHwCaAyh545FJIOkJ_OkpOcKPCACM80z_fl2xbD4vqhtG-9b_WKd4tXtO76YH3JZDKQge8RYYRGJJgwDRupBfS9P1VwAp_c710mKNlYY-erLDaKZ_LmMeKWBsTq0zpzW2HLOCnODvBEPqLCXnnL2pwKnxdpqPLXJtoXB9Q= 
 
 
   [3] Barth P et al. Single dose escalation studies with inhaled POL6014, 
a potent novel selective reversible inhibitor of human neutrophil 
elastase, in healthy volunteers and subjects with cystic fibrosis. J 
Cyst Fibros 2020 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jD2j-Jg9GBzvpAYpZFg43AKp58ggOu-wjVdSJg5tW-6iE2EI7apd4CLQ3WNwpQqhydGAezFq3SgFtwqpQq8tLK4yPyS0WmCxblRS65_IV7gv_e6D0lCakECmb9ThVY08 
; 19: 299-304 
 
   About lonodelestat 
 
   Lonodelestat (previously known as POL6014), a highly potent and 
selective peptide inhibitor of human neutrophil elastase (hNE), is in 
development for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Santhera obtained the 
worldwide, exclusive rights from Polyphor AG to develop and 
commercialize lonodelestat in CF and other diseases. In preclinical 
studies lonodelestat was effective in animal models of neutrophil 
activation in lung tissue and of acute lung injury (ALI) [1, 2]. 
Currently available clinical data demonstrated that single and multiple 
doses (Phase 1b) of lonodelestat when administered by inhalation via an 
optimized eFlow(R) nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH) can lead to high drug 
concentrations within the lung, resulting in inhibition of hNE in sputum 
of patients, an enzyme associated with lung tissue inflammation [3]. The 
Phase 1b study further confirmed the tolerability of lonodelestat after 
treatment of up to four weeks in patients with CF. Lonodelestat may also 
show therapeutic benefit for a range of neutrophilic pulmonary diseases 
with high medical need such as non-CF bronchiectasis (NCFB), alpha-1 
antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 
(COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) or primary ciliary 
dyskinesia (PCD). Lonodelestat has EU orphan drug designations (ODD) for 
the treatment of CF as well as for AATD and PCD in both EU and US. 
 
   About cystic fibrosis 
 
   Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare, hereditary, life-threatening, 
progressive disease affecting approximately 70,000 patients in the U.S. 
and Europe and is characterized by persistent lung infection and chronic 
inflammation thereby limiting the ability to breathe over time. 
Activated or necrotic neutrophils liberate human neutrophil elastase 
(hNE) in the lung that causes damage to structural, cellular and soluble 
components of the pulmonary microenvironment. High levels of hNE play a 
central role in the pathophysiology of CF and correlate with disease 
severity as measured by functional lung parameters. Inhibition of hNE is 
expected to stop or slow the damage to lung tissue and may help to 
improve the overall quality of life for individuals with CF. 
 
   About Santhera 
 
   Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical 
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative 
medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet 
medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications 
worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with 
novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in 
patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The 
clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat 
cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well 
as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular 
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first 
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's 
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further 
information, please visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=qOdj5K-8-kMErKP7aQVwuThPalLsw-uBxhmAsAbAydBf_G4yhoHEASYQkS4Z652ReoJdtXHkuMtQgpRJusEtWg== 
www.santhera.com. 
 
   Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals. 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ATRTeL8tdhbvRjQwGM6aArFk91vvYUUnr0CRKbmTT6uXBakVF5tkuwhPYHovwxyn5phxMDq57cvACLcMLM67KI7uyGH-anYBGJQK_u83YAyp-LkP1LNoDA7FtEdiinmB 
public-relations@santhera.com or 
 
   Eva Kalias, Head External Communications 
 
   Phone: +41 79 875 27 80 
 
   eva.kalias@santhera.com 
 
   Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements 
 
   This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to 
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals 
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking 
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements 
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Santhera Announces Positive -2-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early P..
DJ
01:00aSANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early..
DJ
02/24SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Proposes Share Issue, Restructuring of $66 Million Bo..
MT
02/24PRESS RELEASE : Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval fo..
DJ
02/24SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval ..
DJ
02/16SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : FY20 Loss to Grow to $80 Million
MT
02/16PRESS RELEASE : Santhera Announces Corporate -3-
DJ
02/16PRESS RELEASE : Santhera Announces Corporate -2-
DJ
02/16PRESS RELEASE : Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen C..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,0 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2020 -71,0 M -78,1 M -78,1 M
Net cash 2020 2,00 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,7 M 74,6 M 74,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,35 CHF
Last Close Price 3,23 CHF
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Martin Gertsch Vice Chairman
Philipp Gutzwiller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG15.36%75
MERCK KGAA-4.13%70 780
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD11.21%27 727
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.5.47%14 949
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.10.06%7 543
YUHAN CORPORATION-17.44%3 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ