Press Release : Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in -2

    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding

09/20/2021
Noncurrent assets                                    68,515        70,964 
                                        -------------------  ------------ 
Total assets                                         80,065        88,687 
--------------------------------------  -------------------  ------------ 
 
Total equity                                          9,636        -6,354 
                                        -------------------  ------------ 
Convertible bonds                                    34,602        57,875 
Other noncurrent liabilities                          7,457         8,097 
Current exchangeable notes                           12,061        10,595 
                                        -------------------  ------------ 
Other current liabilities                            16,309        18,474 
                                        -------------------  ------------ 
Total liabilities                                    70,429        95,041 
--------------------------------------  -------------------  ------------ 
Total equity and liabilities                         80,065        88,687 
--------------------------------------  -------------------  ------------

The preliminary key financial figures presented in this press release are subject to change. The Company plans to publish its full 2021 First Half-year Report, with an operational progress update, during September 2021.

Conference Call

Santhera will host a conference call on September 22, 2021 at 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT where CEO Dario Eklund and CFO Andrew Smith will discuss today's announcement. Participants are invited to call one of the following numbers 10-15 minutes before the start of the call (no dial-in code is required):

Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 631 570 56 13

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=fL0hWuELf7FziFJZiACZ1Sl3rGeJip8oR87w8t3rHx-1kS7oAnoITOfffvkPenHm-lAHgctmo6H-QL6-I0gBLt8nwd6qgneAXWvPAZHQokVSU43O2yM0h6qyVpqZOUfA or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This publication is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or invest in securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG in any jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this publication, including in connection with the transaction described in this publication, may not be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"). Neither this communication nor any other information material relating to the securities referred to in this publication constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the FinSA or a prospectus pursuant to the FinSA, and no such prospectus has been or will be prepared for or in connection with the transaction described in this publication.

This publication does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment 

   -- 2021 09 20_Financing_e_finalx 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/304a8838-6677-45a1-aa12-1617944a0703

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 16,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2021 -38,1 M -40,9 M -40,9 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,5 M 66,1 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,20 CHF
Average target price 6,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Martin Gertsch Vice Chairman
Philipp Gutzwiller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG-21.43%66
MERCK KGAA40.01%100 286
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD29.34%32 283
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.45.70%20 048
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-32.84%7 535
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-12.46%6 032