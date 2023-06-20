Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:23 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.8950 CHF   -1.10%
01:01aSanthera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Deal Valued at up to USD 231 Million Plus Royalties
GL
01:00aSanthera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Deal Valued at up to USD 231 Million Plus Royalties
DJ
06/06Santhera Pharmaceuticals Board Proposes Reverse Share Split
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santhera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Deal Valued at up to USD 231 Million Plus Royalties

06/20/2023 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
01:01aSanthera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceutic..
GL
01:00aSanthera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceutic..
DJ
06/06Santhera Pharmaceuticals Board Proposes Reverse Share Split
MT
06/06Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting
GL
06/01Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
05/31Santhera Publishes Annual Report 2022
GL
04/27Transcript : Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27,..
CI
04/27Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY22 Loss Widens; Revenue Up
MT
04/27Santhera Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2022 Annual Results Ahead of Full Report Publi..
GL
04/27Santhera Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2022 Annual Results Ahead of Full Report Publi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 39,0 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net income 2023 -19,0 M -21,2 M -21,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,44x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 95,0 M 106 M 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,90 CHF
Average target price 13,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 1 420%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Meier Chairman
Shabir Hasham Chief Medical Officer
Marc Schrader Head-Technical Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG-35.14%106
MERCK KGAA-8.10%78 962
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-8.49%10 487
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.18.31%5 261
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-30.97%3 813
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.-14.27%3 450
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer