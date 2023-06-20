Santhera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Deal Valued at up to USD 231 Million Plus Royalties

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Top ROE
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks at a reasonable price
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Solar energy
Sin stocks
The food of tomorrow
Metaverse
Robotics
Financial Data
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environment
Social
Governance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
E-Commerce & Logistics
Semiconductors
Wind energy
Biotechnology
Cybersecurity
The food of tomorrow
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
News
Summary
SANN
CH0027148649
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
(SANN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:31:23 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.8950
CHF
-1.10%
01:01a
Santhera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Deal Valued at up to USD 231 Million Plus Royalties
GL
01:00a
Santhera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Deal Valued at up to USD 231 Million Plus Royalties
DJ
06/06
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Board Proposes Reverse Share Split
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Santhera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in Deal Valued at up to USD 231 Million Plus Royalties
06/20/2023 | 01:00am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 20, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
All news about SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
01:01a
Santhera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceutic..
GL
01:00a
Santhera Grants Exclusive North America License for Vamorolone to Catalyst Pharmaceutic..
DJ
06/06
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Board Proposes Reverse Share Split
MT
06/06
Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting
GL
06/01
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
05/31
Santhera Publishes Annual Report 2022
GL
04/27
Transcript : Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27,..
CI
04/27
Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY22 Loss Widens; Revenue Up
MT
04/27
Santhera Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2022 Annual Results Ahead of Full Report Publi..
GL
04/27
Santhera Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2022 Annual Results Ahead of Full Report Publi..
AQ
More news
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2023
39,0 M
43,5 M
43,5 M
Net income 2023
-19,0 M
-21,2 M
-21,2 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-3,44x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
95,0 M
106 M
106 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
46
Free-Float
41,1%
More Financials
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,90 CHF
Average target price
13,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target
1 420%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Eklund
Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Meier
Chairman
Shabir Hasham
Chief Medical Officer
Marc Schrader
Head-Technical Development & Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
-35.14%
106
MERCK KGAA
-8.10%
78 962
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.
-8.49%
10 487
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
18.31%
5 261
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
-30.97%
3 813
CHANGCHUN BCHT BIOTECHNOLOGY CO.
-14.27%
3 450
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
Slave