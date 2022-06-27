Log in
    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.9940 CHF   -0.60%
02:26pSanthera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board
GL
02:25pSanthera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board
DJ
06/10TRANSCRIPT : Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Jun 10, 2022
CI
Santhera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board

06/27/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
June 27, 2022 14:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 8,00 M 8,37 M 8,37 M
Net income 2021 -39,0 M -40,8 M -40,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,7 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,00 CHF
Average target price 5,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 450%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Shabir Hasham Chief Medical Officer
Philipp Gutzwiller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG-24.81%54
MERCK KGAA-27.40%75 582
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-1.44%12 291
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-24.90%4 429
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-22.77%3 828
YUHAN CORPORATION-10.31%2 936