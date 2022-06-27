Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-06-27 am EDT
0.9940 CHF   -0.60%
02:26pSanthera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board
GL
02:25pSanthera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board
DJ
06/10TRANSCRIPT : Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Jun 10, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Santhera Nominates Thomas Meier, PhD, to Succeed Elmar Schnee as Chairman of the Board

06/27/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, June 27, 2022 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that Chairman of the Board Elmar Schnee will not stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022. The Board of Directors has unanimously nominated Thomas Meier, PhD, for election as Chairman of the Board and as member of the Compensation Committee.

Elmar Schnee, Chairman of the Board and member of the Compensation Committee of Santhera since 2017, will not stand for re-election and will step down from Santhera's Board of Directors as of June 30, 2022. The Board of Directors expresses its sincerest gratitude to Mr. Schnee for his valued leadership over the past, challenging years.

The Board of Directors of Santhera has unanimously nominated Thomas Meier, PhD, for election as Chairman of the Board and as member of the Compensation Committee. Thomas Meier, PhD, was CEO of Santhera from October 2011 to November 2019 and has been a director of the Company since 2017.

The Board of Directors seeks to nominate one or more additional members of the Board of Directors at a later stage.

The updated proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting of June 30, 2022 can be downloaded at https://www.santhera.com/share-bondholder-meetings. Shareholders eligible to vote may grant powers of attorney and give instructions to the independent proxy or change instructions that had been electronically given until June 28, 2022, 11.59 pm (CEST). Unless other instructions are given to the independent proxy, the independent proxy, in accordance with the proxy form or electronic instruction form, is appointed to vote for the proposals made by the Board of Directors, including the amendments announced today.

Corporate calendar
June 30, 2022        Annual General Meeting

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The Company plans to complete the rolling submission of its filing for approval for vamorolone with the U.S. FDA in June 2022. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contract:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.

# # #

 

Attachment


