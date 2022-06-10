Santhera Pharmaceuticals : 2021 Santhera Annual Report

Santhera Annual Report 2021

Letter to Our Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Our overarching goal for 2021 was to advance our lead therapy candidate vamorolone for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) towards registration and approval-and we are very pleased to have delivered on key milestones as promised.

Lead pipeline candidate vamorolone on track for expected first market entry in early 2023

Vamorolone is under joint development by ReveraGen and Santhera for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients who require anti-inflammatory and muscle preserving treatment comparable, the current standards of care but with an improved safety and tolerability profile to overcome side effects that often lead to premature treatment discontinuation in real world practice.

This approval stage compound has been designed to engage with the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) to retain the beneficial anti-inflammatory action of glucocorticoid steroids, the standard of care in DMD, but has been specifically engineered to reduce the downstream activation of genes responsible for some of the most important side effects that lead to prematurely discontinuation or require significant medical resources to manage the side effects that also place an increased burden on children and their fam- ilies.

The positive pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD study demonstrated statistically significant superiority of vamorolone compared with placebo across multiple efficacy endpoints with 2 doses across a 3-fold dose range but importantly, showed no growth stunting, had no detrimental impact on biomarkers of bone health, fewer and clinically less severe behavioral issues and showed a dose dependent effect on weight gain, Cushing features and adrenal suppression.

Furthermore, recent analyses comparing the long-term efficacy and safety of vamorolone to deflazacort and prednisone, the current standard of care, indicate that vamorolone has comparable efficacy but has a unique bone sparing profile that resulted in no stunting of growth as well as fewer and less severe spinal fractures. This data will shortly be presented at several medical and scientific congresses.

Following a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, Santhera initiated a rolling NDA submission in the U.S. in March 2022 which we expect to complete by the end of June 2022. This truly represents a tremendous milestone for Santhera and an important step for the Duchenne community. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA in the coming months. Commercial launch would start in the U.S., subject to approval which we expect in Q1-2023 at the earliest, followed by Europe where a marketing authorization application (MAA) submission is planned for Q3-2022.

Upon approval, we plan to launch vamorolone in the U.S. and selected European countries with our own organization. We are operating in the rare disease area in which expert guidelines have already established the use of glucocorticoid steroids as a first line standard of care, including recommendations for screening of side effects where vamorolone has unique competitive advantages. In addition, parent of