>
Equities
>
Swiss Exchange
>
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
SANN
CH0027148649
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
(SANN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
02/26 11:31:24 am
3.23
CHF
-2.12%
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Announces Positive -2-
DJ
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial
DJ
01:00a
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS
: Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial
DJ
Santhera Pharmaceuticals : Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial
03/01/2021 | 01:00am EST
All news about SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Announces Positive -2-
DJ
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early P..
DJ
01:00a
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS
: Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early..
DJ
02/24
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS
: Proposes Share Issue, Restructuring of $66 Million Bo..
MT
02/24
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval fo..
DJ
02/24
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS
: Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval ..
DJ
02/16
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS
: FY20 Loss to Grow to $80 Million
MT
02/16
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Announces Corporate -3-
DJ
02/16
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Announces Corporate -2-
DJ
02/16
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen C..
DJ
More news
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2020
15,0 M
16,5 M
16,5 M
Net income 2020
-71,0 M
-78,1 M
-78,1 M
Net cash 2020
2,00 M
2,20 M
2,20 M
P/E ratio 2020
-0,76x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
67,7 M
74,6 M
74,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,71x
Nbr of Employees
113
Free-Float
84,9%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
5,35 CHF
Last Close Price
3,23 CHF
Spread / Highest target
138%
Spread / Average Target
65,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-7,12%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Dario Eklund
Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee
Chairman
Martin Gertsch
Vice Chairman
Philipp Gutzwiller
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
15.36%
75
MERCK KGAA
-4.13%
70 780
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD
11.21%
27 727
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.
5.47%
14 949
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
10.06%
7 543
YUHAN CORPORATION
-17.44%
3 583
More Results
