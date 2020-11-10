Santhera Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Santhera to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 11, 2020 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 11:10 GMT on November 17, 2020.

Executive management will present an overview of Santhera's strategic focus and latest developments in moving forward with its lead development compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and will host one-to-one meetings.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensedex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

