Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santhera Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:23am EST

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Hohenrainstrasse 24, 4133 Pratteln, Switzerland

Phone: +41 61 906 89 50 | Fax: +41 61 906 89 51

www.santhera.com

Santhera to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Pratteln, Switzerland, November 11, 2020 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 11:10 GMT on November 17, 2020.

Executive management will present an overview of Santhera's strategic focus and latest developments in moving forward with its lead development compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and will host one-to-one meetings.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensedex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact: public-relations@santhera.comor

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications Phone: +41 79 875 27 80 eva.kalias@santhera.com

# # #

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 06:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
01:23aSANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Con..
PU
01:01aSANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Con..
AQ
01:00aSANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Con..
AQ
01:00aSanthera to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
GL
11/02SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Ad..
AQ
11/02SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Ad..
AQ
11/02Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolon..
GL
10/23SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
AQ
10/22SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
PU
10/22SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,3 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net income 2020 -56,5 M -62,0 M -62,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43,5 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 CHF
Last Close Price 2,68 CHF
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Kristina Sjöblom Nygren Chief Medical Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Thomas Meier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG-76.81%48
MERCK KGAA26.48%70 447
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD110.54%20 636
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.11.78%14 687
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.67.96%6 732
YUHAN CORPORATION37.42%3 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group