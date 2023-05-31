Advanced search
    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:18 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.8510 CHF   +4.55%
Santhera Publishes Annual Report 2022

05/31/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 31, 2023 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the publication of its Annual Report 2022 with fully audited results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Santhera’s Annual Report 2022 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the Company, its strategy, business, financial performance, governance and compensation in 2022, and confirms the preliminary unaudited 2022 annual results which were published on April 27, 2023. The Annual Report 2022 is available for download on the Company’s website at www.santhera.com/financial-reports.

Corporate calendar
June 27, 2023        Annual General Meeting

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. For vamorolone in the treatment of DMD, Santhera has a new drug application (NDA) under review by the U.S. FDA, a marketing authorization application (MAA) under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and an MAA submitted to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment


