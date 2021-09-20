Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SANN   CH0027148649

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG

(SANN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial Results

09/20/2021 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in -2-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Prelimi..
DJ
01:00aSanthera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Ha..
DJ
06/24SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS' : Vamorolone Shows Positive Results In Duchenne Muscul..
MT
06/24PRESS RELEASE : Santhera and ReveraGen to Present -2-
DJ
06/24PRESS RELEASE : Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-D..
DJ
06/24Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-DMD Study with..
DJ
06/24Santhera Pharmaceuticals and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. to Present Findings fr..
CI
06/24Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-DMD Study with..
GL
06/23SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's A..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2021 -38,1 M -40,9 M -40,9 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,5 M 66,1 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,20 CHF
Average target price 6,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Eklund Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Martin Gertsch Vice Chairman
Philipp Gutzwiller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG-21.43%66
MERCK KGAA40.01%100 286
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD29.34%32 283
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.45.70%20 048
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-32.84%7 535
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-12.46%6 032