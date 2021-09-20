Log in
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
News
Summary
SANN
CH0027148649
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
(SANN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
09/17 11:31:41 am
2.2
CHF
+2.33%
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in -2-
DJ
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
DJ
01:00a
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
DJ
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial Results
09/20/2021 | 01:00am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
All news about SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in -2-
DJ
01:00a
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Prelimi..
DJ
01:00a
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Ha..
DJ
06/24
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS'
: Vamorolone Shows Positive Results In Duchenne Muscul..
MT
06/24
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera and ReveraGen to Present -2-
DJ
06/24
PRESS RELEASE
: Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-D..
DJ
06/24
Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-DMD Study with..
DJ
06/24
Santhera Pharmaceuticals and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. to Present Findings fr..
CI
06/24
Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Findings from Pivotal VISION-DMD Study with..
GL
06/23
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS
: Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's A..
AQ
More news
USD
Sales 2021
16,8 M
18,0 M
18,0 M
Net income 2021
-38,1 M
-40,9 M
-40,9 M
Net cash 2021
1,00 M
1,07 M
1,07 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,29x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
61,5 M
66,1 M
66,0 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,61x
EV / Sales 2022
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
86
Free-Float
71,7%
More Financials
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2,20 CHF
Average target price
6,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target
191%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Eklund
Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Elmar J. Schnee
Chairman
Martin Gertsch
Vice Chairman
Philipp Gutzwiller
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG
-21.43%
66
MERCK KGAA
40.01%
100 286
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD
29.34%
32 283
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.
45.70%
20 048
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
-32.84%
7 535
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
-12.46%
6 032
More Results
