STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 358 – June/2021

In June.2021
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( X ) Board of Directors
( ) Board of
( ) Fiscal
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Persons
Shareholder
Officers
Council
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
305,924
Operations in the Month
Security/
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
Derivative
the Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
305,924
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
In June.2021
(x) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
( ) no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( X ) Board of
( ) Fiscal
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Persons
Shareholder
Officers
Council
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
4,087,017
Operations in the Month
Security/Derivative
Characteristics
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
of Securities
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
1
2,385
9.09057
21,681.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
1
5,000
9.05000
45,250.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
7
40,000
9.19000
367,600.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
8
15,000
9.20667
138,100.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Buy
9
5,000
9.23000
46,150.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
9
35,000
9.27286
324,550.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
16
26,400
9.34538
246,718.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
17
16,500
9.38600
154,869.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
18
2,100
9.35000
19,635.00
Stock
Ordinary
XP Investimentos
Sell
24
10,000
9.45000
94,500.00
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
3,784,132
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
In June.2021
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002 ,
no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Board of
( X ) Fiscal
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Persons
Shareholder
Officers
Council
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
1
Operations in the Month
Security/
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
Derivative
Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
1
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.