    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 358 – June/2021

07/06/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

In June.2021

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

  1. no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( X ) Board of Directors

( ) Board of

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Persons

Shareholder

Officers

Council

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

305,924

Operations in the Month

Security/

Characteristics of

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivative

the Securities

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

305,924

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

In June.2021

(x) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

( ) no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( X ) Board of

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Persons

Shareholder

Officers

Council

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

4,087,017

Operations in the Month

Security/Derivative

Characteristics

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

of Securities

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

1

2,385

9.09057

21,681.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

1

5,000

9.05000

45,250.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

7

40,000

9.19000

367,600.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

8

15,000

9.20667

138,100.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Buy

9

5,000

9.23000

46,150.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

9

35,000

9.27286

324,550.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

16

26,400

9.34538

246,718.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

17

16,500

9.38600

154,869.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

18

2,100

9.35000

19,635.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

24

10,000

9.45000

94,500.00

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

3,784,132

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

In June.2021

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002 ,

  1. no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Board of

( X ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Persons

Shareholder

Officers

Council

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

1

Operations in the Month

Security/

Characteristics of

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivative

Securities

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

1

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
