  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Santos Brasil Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/08
6.83 BRL   +12.34%
04:43pSTBP : Notice to Market - Clarifications on the CVM/B3 questioning
PU
04:43pSTBP : Individual Form – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – November/2021
PU
04:43pSTBP : Consolidated Form CVM 358 – November/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 358 – November/2021

12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

In November 2021

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

  1. no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( X ) Board of Directors

( ) Board of

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Persons

Shareholder

Officers

Council

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

305,924

Operations in the Month

Security/

Characteristics of

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivative

the Securities

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

305,924

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

In November 2021

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

  1. no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( X ) Board of

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Persons

Shareholder

Officers

Council

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

3,979,206

Operations in the Month

Security/Derivative

Characteristics

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

of Securities

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

3,979,206

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002

In November 2021

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002 ,

  1. no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Board of

( X ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Persons

Shareholder

Officers

Council

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

1

Operations in the Month

Security/

Characteristics of

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivative

Securities

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

1

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 498 M 269 M 269 M
Net income 2021 196 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net cash 2021 645 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 5 890 M 1 056 M 1 057 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 824
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Santos Brasil Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,78 BRL
Average target price 10,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Duarte Sepúlveda Chief Executive & Operations Officer
Daniel Pedreira Dorea CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Verônica Valente Dantas Chairman
Maria Amália Delfim de Melo Coutrim Vice Chairman
Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.30.10%1 065
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.25.16%20 988
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED57.40%20 615
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED52.37%7 021
MISC BERHAD-5.82%6 840
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-14.82%5 386