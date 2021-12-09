STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 358 – November/2021
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
In November 2021
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( X ) Board of Directors
( ) Board of
( ) Fiscal
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Persons
Shareholder
Officers
Council
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
305,924
Operations in the Month
Security/
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
Derivative
the Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
305,924
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
In November 2021
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( X ) Board of
( ) Fiscal
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Persons
Shareholder
Officers
Council
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
3,979,206
Operations in the Month
Security/Derivative
Characteristics
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
of Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
3,979,206
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons - Article 11 - CVM Instruction 358/2002
In November 2021
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002 ,
no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Board of
( X ) Fiscal
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Persons
Shareholder
Officers
Council
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
1
Operations in the Month
Security/
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
Derivative
Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
1
