STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 44 – February/2022

CONSOLIDATED FORM Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons In February 2022 ( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted. (X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives. Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Group and Related ( ) Controlling ( X ) Board of Directors ( ) Board of ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies Executive Shareholder Persons Officers Opening Balance Security/Derivative Characteristics of Securities Number Shares Common (ON) 305,924 Operations in the Month Security/Derivative Characteristics of Broker Operation Day Number Price Volume (R$) the Securities Closing Balance Security/Derivative Characteristics of Securities Number Shares Common (ON) 305,924

CONSOLIDATED FORM Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons In February 2022 (X) only the following operations with securities were conducted. ( ) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives. Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Group and Related ( ) Controlling ( ) Board of Directors (X) Board of ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies Executive Shareholder Persons Officers Opening Balance Security/Derivative Characteristics of Securities Number Shares Common (ON) 3,979,206 Operations in the Month Security/Derivative Characteristics of Broker Operation Day Number Price Volume (R$) the Securities Stock Ordinary XP Sell 2 20,000 7.16000 143,200.00 Investimentos Stock Ordinary XP Sell 3 35,000 7.30857 255,800.00 Investimentos Stock Ordinary XP Sell 15 10,000 7.37500 73,750.00 Investimentos Closing Balance Security/Derivative Characteristics of Securities Number Shares Common (ON) 3,914,206