    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 44 – February/2022

03/08/2022 | 05:20pm EST
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons

In February 2022

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( X ) Board of Directors

( ) Board of

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Shareholder

Persons

Officers

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

305,924

Operations in the Month

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

the Securities

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

305,924

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons

In February 2022

(X) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

( ) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

(X) Board of

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Shareholder

Persons

Officers

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

3,979,206

Operations in the Month

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

the Securities

Stock

Ordinary

XP

Sell

2

20,000

7.16000

143,200.00

Investimentos

Stock

Ordinary

XP

Sell

3

35,000

7.30857

255,800.00

Investimentos

Stock

Ordinary

XP

Sell

15

10,000

7.37500

73,750.00

Investimentos

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

3,914,206

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons

In February 2022

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controlling

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Board of

(X) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Executive

Shareholder

Persons

Officers

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

1

Operations in the Month

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

the Securities

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

1

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
