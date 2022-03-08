STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 44 – February/2022
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons
In February 2022
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.
(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( X ) Board of Directors
( ) Board of
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Shareholder
Persons
Officers
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
305,924
Operations in the Month
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
the Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
305,924
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons
In February 2022
(X) only the following operations with securities were conducted.
( ) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
(X) Board of
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Shareholder
Persons
Officers
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
3,979,206
Operations in the Month
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
the Securities
Stock
Ordinary
XP
Sell
2
20,000
7.16000
143,200.00
Investimentos
Stock
Ordinary
XP
Sell
3
35,000
7.30857
255,800.00
Investimentos
Stock
Ordinary
XP
Sell
15
10,000
7.37500
73,750.00
Investimentos
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
3,914,206
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons
In February 2022
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.
(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controlling
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Board of
(X) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Executive
Shareholder
Persons
Officers
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
1
Operations in the Month
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
the Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
1
Disclaimer
Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:19:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
