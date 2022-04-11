STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 44 – March/2022

CONSOLIDATED FORM
In March 2022
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.
(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
Persons
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( X ) Board of Directors
Opening Balance
Security/DerivativeShares
( ) Board of Executive
OfficersCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)Characteristics of the Securities
Operations in the Month
Broker
Closing Balance
Security/DerivativeSharesCharacteristics of Securities
( ) Fiscal CouncilNumberCommon (ON)
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Number
305,924
Price
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons
In March 2022
(X) only the following operations with securities were conducted.
( ) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
|
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
|
Group and Related
Persons
|
( ) Controlling Shareholder
|
( ) Board of Directors
|
(X) Board of Executive Officers
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
|
Opening Balance
|
Security/Derivative
|
Characteristics of Securities
|
Number
|
Shares
|
Common (ON)
|
3,914,206
|
Operations in the Month
|
Security/Derivative
|
Characteristics of the Securities
|
Broker
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Number
|
Price
|
Volume (R$)
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
10
|
216,000
|
0.00000
|
0.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
14
|
40,000
|
6.53875
|
261,550.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
15
|
70,000
|
6.39143
|
447,400.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
16
|
51,700
|
6.58776
|
340,587.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
17
|
80,000
|
6.72000
|
537,600.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Sell
|
18
|
75,000
|
6.99400
|
524,550.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
21
|
3,100
|
6.95000
|
21,545.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
22
|
70,000
|
7.18857
|
503,200.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Sell
|
24
|
218,600
|
7.67468
|
1,677,685.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
25
|
50,000
|
7.79800
|
389,900.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
28
|
35,700
|
7.63880
|
272,705.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
29
|
20,000
|
7.81000
|
156,200.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
9
|
58,400
|
0.00000
|
0.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
11
|
30,000
|
6.86000
|
205,800.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
XP Investimentos
|
Incentive Plan
|
30
|
10,000
|
7.64000
|
76,400.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
14
|
10,000
|
6.45000
|
64,500.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
15
|
14,900
|
6.35000
|
94,615.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
18
|
15,000
|
7.00000
|
105,000.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
28
|
37,000
|
7.72297
|
285,750.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
29
|
10,200
|
7.75000
|
79,050.00
|
Stock
|
Ordinary
|
Itaú Corretora
|
Incentive Plan
|
31
|
19,899
|
7.66833
|
152,592.00
|
Closing Balance
|
Security/Derivative
|
Characteristics of Securities
|
Number
|
Shares
|
Common (ON)
|
4,462,505
CONSOLIDATED FORM
In March 2022
Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.
(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
Persons
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) Board of Directors
Opening Balance
Security/DerivativeShares
( ) Board of Executive
OfficersCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of the Securities
Operations in the Month
BrokerOperation
Closing Balance
Security/DerivativeShares
(X) Fiscal CouncilDay
NumberCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
Number
1
Price
Volume (R$)
Number
1