STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 44 – March/2022

CONSOLIDATED FORM

In March 2022

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

Persons

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( X ) Board of Directors

Opening Balance

Security/DerivativeShares

( ) Board of Executive

OfficersCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)Characteristics of the Securities

Operations in the Month

Broker

Day

Closing Balance

Security/DerivativeSharesCharacteristics of Securities

( ) Fiscal CouncilNumberCommon (ON)

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Number

305,924

Price

305,924

(X) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

( ) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Group and Related Persons ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) Board of Directors (X) Board of Executive Officers ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies Opening Balance Security/Derivative Characteristics of Securities Number Shares Common (ON) 3,914,206 Operations in the Month Security/Derivative Characteristics of the Securities Broker Operation Day Number Price Volume (R$) Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 10 216,000 0.00000 0.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 14 40,000 6.53875 261,550.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 15 70,000 6.39143 447,400.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 16 51,700 6.58776 340,587.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 17 80,000 6.72000 537,600.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Sell 18 75,000 6.99400 524,550.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 21 3,100 6.95000 21,545.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 22 70,000 7.18857 503,200.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Sell 24 218,600 7.67468 1,677,685.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 25 50,000 7.79800 389,900.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 28 35,700 7.63880 272,705.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 29 20,000 7.81000 156,200.00 Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 9 58,400 0.00000 0.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 11 30,000 6.86000 205,800.00 Stock Ordinary XP Investimentos Incentive Plan 30 10,000 7.64000 76,400.00 Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 14 10,000 6.45000 64,500.00 Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 15 14,900 6.35000 94,615.00

Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 18 15,000 7.00000 105,000.00 Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 28 37,000 7.72297 285,750.00 Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 29 10,200 7.75000 79,050.00 Stock Ordinary Itaú Corretora Incentive Plan 31 19,899 7.66833 152,592.00 Closing Balance Security/Derivative Characteristics of Securities Number Shares Common (ON) 4,462,505

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

Persons

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( ) Board of Directors

Opening Balance

Security/DerivativeShares

( ) Board of Executive

OfficersCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of the Securities

Operations in the Month

BrokerOperation

Closing Balance

Security/DerivativeShares

(X) Fiscal CouncilDay

NumberCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Number

1

Price

Volume (R$)

Number

1