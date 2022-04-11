Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Santos Brasil Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/11 04:10:00 pm EDT
7.350 BRL   -0.14%
04:41pSTBP : Consolidated Form CVM 44 – March/2022
PU
04:41pSTBP : Individual Form CVM 44 – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – March/2022
PU
04/04STBP : Notice to the Market – Signature of the Terms of Provisional Acceptance and Permission to Use Assets (TAPs) of Itaqui
PU
Summary 
Summary

STBP: Consolidated Form CVM 44 – March/2022

04/11/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FORM

In March 2022

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

Persons

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( X ) Board of Directors

Opening Balance

Security/DerivativeShares

( ) Board of Executive

OfficersCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)Characteristics of the Securities

Operations in the Month

Broker

Day

Closing Balance

Security/DerivativeSharesCharacteristics of Securities

( ) Fiscal CouncilNumberCommon (ON)

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Number

305,924

Price

305,924

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons

In March 2022

(X) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

( ) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

Persons

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( ) Board of Directors

(X) Board of Executive Officers

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Opening Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

3,914,206

Operations in the Month

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of the Securities

Broker

Operation

Day

Number

Price

Volume (R$)

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

10

216,000

0.00000

0.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

14

40,000

6.53875

261,550.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

15

70,000

6.39143

447,400.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

16

51,700

6.58776

340,587.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

17

80,000

6.72000

537,600.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

18

75,000

6.99400

524,550.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

21

3,100

6.95000

21,545.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

22

70,000

7.18857

503,200.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Sell

24

218,600

7.67468

1,677,685.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

25

50,000

7.79800

389,900.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

28

35,700

7.63880

272,705.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

29

20,000

7.81000

156,200.00

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

9

58,400

0.00000

0.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

11

30,000

6.86000

205,800.00

Stock

Ordinary

XP Investimentos

Incentive Plan

30

10,000

7.64000

76,400.00

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

14

10,000

6.45000

64,500.00

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

15

14,900

6.35000

94,615.00

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

18

15,000

7.00000

105,000.00

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

28

37,000

7.72297

285,750.00

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

29

10,200

7.75000

79,050.00

Stock

Ordinary

Itaú Corretora

Incentive Plan

31

19,899

7.66833

152,592.00

Closing Balance

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of Securities

Number

Shares

Common (ON)

4,462,505

CONSOLIDATED FORM

In March 2022

Trades conducted by Management and Related Persons

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

Persons

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( ) Board of Directors

Opening Balance

Security/DerivativeShares

( ) Board of Executive

OfficersCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of the Securities

Operations in the Month

BrokerOperation

Closing Balance

Security/DerivativeShares

(X) Fiscal CouncilDay

NumberCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)

( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies

Number

1

Price

Volume (R$)

Number

1

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
