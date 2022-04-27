Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Santos Brasil Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/27 04:07:44 pm EDT
7.280 BRL   +0.28%
05:39pSTBP : Consolidated Voting Map - Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2022
PU
04/26STBP : Book-entry share administrator Voting Map - Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Abril 28, 2022
PU
04/11STBP : Consolidated Form CVM 44 – March/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STBP: Consolidated Voting Map - Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2022

04/27/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

April 28, 2022

10:00 A.M.

Synthetic Voting Map

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "SBPAR"), in accordance with article 21-W, paragraph 3 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, and later amendments, informs its Shareholders that it received on the date hereof, directly at the company and from the transfer agent of Company's shares, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú" or "Transfer Agent"), the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions given by the shareholders, according to the spreadsheet attached.

São Paulo, April 27, 2022

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

DANIEL PEDREIRA DOREA

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

ri.santosbrasil.com.br

Resolutions taken at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

1. Proposal to deliberate on receiving the management accounts, examining, discussing, and voting on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 2. Proposal to deliberate on the allocation of net income from the year and distribution of dividends

  • 3. To deliberate on the definition of the number of members of the Board of Directors to change the current number of members to 8 (eight), being 8 (eight) members and 8 (eight) alternate members.

4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art.

141 of Law 6,404, of 1976?

  • 5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate - Chapa 1

  • 6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?

7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen?

  • 8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.

  • 9. To deliberate on the definition of the number of members of the Fiscal Council to maintain the current number of members, being three (3) members and three (3) alternate members.

  • 10. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa 1

  • 11. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?

12. To deliberate, as provided for in article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, on the global compensation of the directors and members of the Fiscal Council of the Company for the year 2022.

13. If a second call is required for the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held, can the voting instructions contained in this Remote Voting Form be considered valid also if the Annual Shareholders Meeting are held on second call?

Resolution Code

Resolution Description

Resolution vote and number of shares

Approval

(Yes)

Rejection

(No)

Abstention

1

To take the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

108.100.802

0

18.002.274

2

To resolve on the allocation of the net income for the year and distribution of dividends

123.757.316

0

2.345.760

3

To resolve on the definition of number of members of the Board of Directors in order to change the current number of member to eight (8) sitting members and eight (8) alternate members

123.757.316

0

2.345.760

4

Do you wish to request he adoption of cumulative voting to elect the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article 141 of Federal Law 6,404/76?

8.149.928

50.128.366

67.824.782

5

Nomination of each slate and all names comprising it

91.043.149

31.339.681

3.720.246

Veronica Valente Dantas

Maria Amalia Delfim de Melo Coutrim

Valdecyr Maciel Gomes

Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo

José Luis Bringel Vidal

Felipe Villela Dias

Luiz Sergio Fisher de Castro

Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro

6

If any of the candidates on the chosen slate leave it, should the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be counted towards the chosen slate?

19.773.194

103.984.122

2.345.760

7

If cumulative voting is adopted, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the slate you chose?

56.236.642

0

69.866.434

8

Overview of all candidates who comprise the slate for indication of percentage (%) to be allocated

14,99%

14,18%

14,99%

6,01%

14,99%

6,81%

14,99%

13,02%

Veronica Valente Dantas

Maria Amalia Delfim de Melo Coutrim

Valdecyr Maciel Gomes

Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo

José Luis Bringel Vidal

Felipe Villela Dias

Luiz Sergio Fisher de Castro Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro

9

To resolve on the definition of number of members of the Fiscal Council in order to maintain the current number of members, of which seven (3) sitting members and seven (3) alternate members

123.757.316

0

2.345.760

10

Nomination of each slate and all names comprising it

123.757.316

0

2.345.760

11

If any of the candidates on the slate is removed to accommodate a separate election, in accordance with Articles 161, Paragraph 4, and 240 of Federal Law 6,404/76, should the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be counted towards the chosen slate?

19.773.194

103.984.122

2.345.760

12

To resolve, according to article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, on the overall remuneration of management and members of the Fiscal Council of the Company for the fiscal year 2019

116.970.216

6.787.100

2.345.760

13

If a second call is required for the Annual Sharaholder's meeting to be held, can the voting instructions contained in this Remote Votting Ballot be considered valid also if the Annual Shareholder's Meeting is held on second call?

114.964.447

8.792.869

2.345.760

the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

To resolve on the allocation of the net income for the year and distribution of dividends

allocated

corresponding to your shares continue to be counted towards the chosen slate?

management and members of the Fiscal Council of the Company for the fiscal year 2019

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
05:39pSTBP : Consolidated Voting Map - Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2022
PU
04/26STBP : Book-entry share administrator Voting Map - Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held..
PU
04/11STBP : Consolidated Form CVM 44 – March/2022
PU
04/11STBP : Individual Form CVM 44 – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – March/2022
PU
04/04STBP : Notice to the Market – Signature of the Terms of Provisional Acceptance and P..
PU
03/30STBP : Notice to the Market - S&P Rating Review
PU
03/17STBP : Notice to the Market - National Congress overturns the veto on the Reporto
PU
03/16STBP : Corporate Presentation 4Q21
PU
03/11STBP : 4Q21 Results Presentation
PU
03/11TRANSCRIPT : Santos Brasil Participações S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 11, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 853 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2022 326 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net Debt 2022 90,3 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 6 261 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Santos Brasil Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,26 BRL
Average target price 9,96 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Duarte Sepúlveda Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Pedreira Dorea CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Verônica Valente Dantas Chairman
Maria Amália Delfim de Melo Coutrim Vice Chairman
Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.12.91%1 259
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED24.54%25 060
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.5.66%20 380
MISC BERHAD10.50%7 987
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.63%6 465
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-10.42%4 819