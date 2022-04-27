STBP: Consolidated Voting Map - Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2022

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

April 28, 2022

10:00 A.M.

Synthetic Voting Map

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "SBPAR"), in accordance with article 21-W, paragraph 3 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009, and later amendments, informs its Shareholders that it received on the date hereof, directly at the company and from the transfer agent of Company's shares, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. ("Itaú" or "Transfer Agent"), the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions given by the shareholders, according to the spreadsheet attached.

São Paulo, April 27, 2022

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

DANIEL PEDREIRA DOREA

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Resolutions taken at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

1. Proposal to deliberate on receiving the management accounts, examining, discussing, and voting on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

2. Proposal to deliberate on the allocation of net income from the year and distribution of dividends

3. To deliberate on the definition of the number of members of the Board of Directors to change the current number of members to 8 (eight), being 8 (eight) members and 8 (eight) alternate members.

4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art.

141 of Law 6,404, of 1976?

5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate - Chapa 1

6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?

7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen?

8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.

9. To deliberate on the definition of the number of members of the Fiscal Council to maintain the current number of members, being three (3) members and three (3) alternate members.

10. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa 1

11. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?

12. To deliberate, as provided for in article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, on the global compensation of the directors and members of the Fiscal Council of the Company for the year 2022.

13. If a second call is required for the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held, can the voting instructions contained in this Remote Voting Form be considered valid also if the Annual Shareholders Meeting are held on second call?

Resolution Code Resolution Description Resolution vote and number of shares Approval (Yes) Rejection (No) Abstention 1 To take the management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 108.100.802 0 18.002.274 2 To resolve on the allocation of the net income for the year and distribution of dividends 123.757.316 0 2.345.760 3 To resolve on the definition of number of members of the Board of Directors in order to change the current number of member to eight (8) sitting members and eight (8) alternate members 123.757.316 0 2.345.760 4 Do you wish to request he adoption of cumulative voting to elect the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article 141 of Federal Law 6,404/76? 8.149.928 50.128.366 67.824.782 5 Nomination of each slate and all names comprising it 91.043.149 31.339.681 3.720.246 Veronica Valente Dantas Maria Amalia Delfim de Melo Coutrim Valdecyr Maciel Gomes Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo José Luis Bringel Vidal Felipe Villela Dias Luiz Sergio Fisher de Castro Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro 6 If any of the candidates on the chosen slate leave it, should the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be counted towards the chosen slate? 19.773.194 103.984.122 2.345.760 7 If cumulative voting is adopted, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages among the members of the slate you chose? 56.236.642 0 69.866.434 8 Overview of all candidates who comprise the slate for indication of percentage (%) to be allocated 14,99% 14,18% 14,99% 6,01% 14,99% 6,81% 14,99% 13,02% Veronica Valente Dantas Maria Amalia Delfim de Melo Coutrim Valdecyr Maciel Gomes Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo José Luis Bringel Vidal Felipe Villela Dias Luiz Sergio Fisher de Castro Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro 9 To resolve on the definition of number of members of the Fiscal Council in order to maintain the current number of members, of which seven (3) sitting members and seven (3) alternate members 123.757.316 0 2.345.760 10 Nomination of each slate and all names comprising it 123.757.316 0 2.345.760 11 If any of the candidates on the slate is removed to accommodate a separate election, in accordance with Articles 161, Paragraph 4, and 240 of Federal Law 6,404/76, should the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be counted towards the chosen slate? 19.773.194 103.984.122 2.345.760 12 To resolve, according to article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, on the overall remuneration of management and members of the Fiscal Council of the Company for the fiscal year 2019 116.970.216 6.787.100 2.345.760 13 If a second call is required for the Annual Sharaholder's meeting to be held, can the voting instructions contained in this Remote Votting Ballot be considered valid also if the Annual Shareholder's Meeting is held on second call? 114.964.447 8.792.869 2.345.760 the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

