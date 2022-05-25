Log in
    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/25 04:06:00 pm EDT
7.400 BRL   +1.93%
05:11pSTBP : Corporate Presentation 1Q22
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Santos Brasil Participações S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Santos Brasil Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
STBP: Corporate Presentation 1Q22

05/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
SANTOS BRASIL

COPORATE PRESENTATION

Content

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

03

Macroeconomic context, port sector in Brazil and its growth potential

08

About Santos Brasil

12

Tecon Santos

18

Tecon Imbituba

24

Tecon Vila do Conde

29

TEV - Vehicle Terminal

34

Saboó Terminal

35

SBLog - Santos Brasil Logística

36

Financial highlights

39

2

Environmental, Social

and Governance

ESG

ENVIRONMENTAL

    • CO2 emission control.
  • Sustainable water consumption.
      • Waste management.
    • Sustainability Committee.

42

SOCIAL

  • Work safety and health

("Zero Accident" campaign)

  • Social development

("Formare Apprentice" program)

  • Individual appreciation

("I am a volunteer" program)

GOVERNANCE

        • Transparency.
      • Compliance Committee.
    • Independent anonymous tip hotline.
    • Shares listed on Novo Mercado (B3).
  • Shares listed in three more B3 indexes: IBrX-

  • 100, ICO2 and IGPTW.

4

ESG

Environmental

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q22

1Q21

CO2 Emissions

CO2 Emissions (tons)

30,435

30,337

31,437

31,556

32,297

33,515

29,452

33,605

7,383

8,019

Port operations (kgCO2e/TEU¹)

17.32

15.49

15.32

14.85

13.99

13.29

13.14

12.97

11.12

13.10

Bonded warehouses (kgCO2e/TEU)

26.57

27.21

19.81

27.61

25.03

23.62

21.99

19.85

20.97

21.92

Truck transportation (kgCO2e/Km)

1.03

0.97

1.01

1.02

1.02

1.02

1.05

1.03

0.96

1.05

Distribution Centers (kgCO2e/pallet)

0.99

1.30

0.63

0.53

0.41

0.36

0.90

0.49

0.29

0.55

Water (m³)

Water consumption

82,611

69,858

84,817

110,041

82,724

74,176

67,776

64,687

12,719

23,102

Water consumption per capita²

1.70

1.39

1.75

2.52

2.01

1.75

1.71

1.52

0.28

0.55

Waste (tons)

Non-recyclable

117

119

723

594

627

645

508

620

158

157

Recyclable

395

156

1,454

1,646

1,552

2,175

1,675

2,327

771

436

Total waste

512

275

2,176

2,239

2,179

2,820

2,183

2,947

929

593

  • Twenty-FootEquivalent Unit: equivalent to a twenty-foot container. ² Includes both employees and outsourced workers.
  • ESG Report¹ compliant with GRI Standardsince 2011.
  • Sustainability Committee.
  • Sustainability Policy.
  • The Company's stocks participates of the S&P/B3 Brazil ESG Index.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:10:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
