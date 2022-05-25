STBP: Corporate Presentation 1Q22
SANTOS BRASIL
COPORATE PRESENTATION
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance
03
Macroeconomic context, port sector in Brazil and its growth potential
08
About Santos Brasil
12
Tecon Santos
18
Tecon Imbituba
24
Tecon Vila do Conde
29
TEV - Vehicle Terminal
34
Saboó Terminal
35
SBLog - Santos Brasil Logística
36
Financial highlights
39
ENVIRONMENTAL
Sustainable water consumption.
Sustainability Committee.
42
SOCIAL
("Zero Accident" campaign)
("Formare Apprentice" program)
("I am a volunteer" program)
GOVERNANCE
Independent anonymous tip hotline.
Shares listed on Novo Mercado (B3).
Shares listed in three more B3 indexes: IBrX-
100, ICO 2 and IGPTW.
4
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
1Q22
1Q21
CO
2 Emissions
CO2 Emissions (tons)
30,435
30,337
31,437
31,556
32,297
33,515
29,452
33,605
7,383
8,019
Port operations (kgCO2e/TEU¹)
17.32
15.49
15.32
14.85
13.99
13.29
13.14
12.97
11.12
13.10
Bonded warehouses (kgCO2e/TEU)
26.57
27.21
19.81
27.61
25.03
23.62
21.99
19.85
20.97
21.92
Truck transportation (kgCO2e/Km)
1.03
0.97
1.01
1.02
1.02
1.02
1.05
1.03
0.96
1.05
Distribution Centers (kgCO2e/pallet)
0.99
1.30
0.63
0.53
0.41
0.36
0.90
0.49
0.29
0.55
Water (m³)
Water consumption
82,611
69,858
84,817
110,041
82,724
74,176
67,776
64,687
12,719
23,102
Water consumption per capita²
1.70
1.39
1.75
2.52
2.01
1.75
1.71
1.52
0.28
0.55
Waste (tons)
Non-recyclable
117
119
723
594
627
645
508
620
158
157
Recyclable
395
156
1,454
1,646
1,552
2,175
1,675
2,327
771
436
Total waste
512
275
2,176
2,239
2,179
2,820
2,183
2,947
929
593
Twenty-FootEquivalent Unit: equivalent to a twenty-foot container. ² Includes both employees and outsourced workers.
ESG Report¹ compliant with GRI Standardsince 2011.
Sustainability Committee.
Sustainability Policy.
The Company's stocks participates of the S&P/B3 Brazil ESG Index.
Sales 2022
1 908 M
394 M
394 M
Net income 2022
419 M
86,5 M
86,5 M
Net cash 2022
574 M
119 M
119 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,9x
Yield 2022
2,39%
Capitalization
6 261 M
1 294 M
1 294 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,98x
EV / Sales 2023
2,78x
Nbr of Employees
2 931
Free-Float
29,8%
