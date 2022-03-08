STBP: Individual Form CVM 44 – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – February/2022

INDIVIDUAL FORM
Securities trading conducted by the company, its subsidiaries, and affiliated companies
In February 2022
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.
(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
CPF/CNPJ: 02.762.121/0001-04
Classification: Company
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
862,830,552
Operations in the Month
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Day
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
862,830,552
Disclaimer
Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:19:05 UTC.