  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Santos Brasil Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/11 04:10:00 pm EDT
7.350 BRL   -0.14%
04:41pSTBP : Consolidated Form CVM 44 – March/2022
PU
04:41pSTBP : Individual Form CVM 44 – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – March/2022
PU
04/04STBP : Notice to the Market – Signature of the Terms of Provisional Acceptance and Permission to Use Assets (TAPs) of Itaqui
PU
STBP: Individual Form CVM 44 – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – March/2022

04/11/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
INDIVIDUAL FORM

In March 2022

Securities trading conducted by the company, its subsidiaries, and affiliated companies

( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted.

(X) no operations were conducted with securities, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.

Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CPF/CNPJ: 02.762.121/0001-04

Classification: Company

Opening Balance

Security/DerivativeSharesCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)

Security/Derivative

Characteristics of

Securities

Operations in the Month

BrokerOperation

Closing Balance

Security/DerivativeSharesDay

NumberCharacteristics of SecuritiesCommon (ON)

Number

862,830,552

Price

Volume (R$)

Number

862,830,552

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 853 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2022 326 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net Debt 2022 90,3 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 6 347 M 1 347 M 1 347 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 29,8%
Technical analysis trends SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,36 BRL
Average target price 9,96 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antônio Carlos Duarte Sepúlveda Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Pedreira Dorea CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Verônica Valente Dantas Chairman
Maria Amália Delfim de Melo Coutrim Vice Chairman
Eduardo de Britto Pereira Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.14.46%1 335
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED14.93%23 342
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.10.95%22 936
MISC BERHAD8.65%8 045
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.82%7 051
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-5.79%5 316