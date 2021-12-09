STBP: Individual Form – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – November/2021

INDIVIDUAL FORM
Securities trading conducted by the company, its subsidiaries, and affiliated companies - Article 11,
Paragraph 5, Item I - CVM Instruction 358/2002
In November 2021
( ) only the following operations with securities were conducted, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
-
no operations were conducted with securities, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, and I hold the following positions in securities and derivatives.
Company Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Name: SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
CPF/CNPJ: 02.762.121/0001-04
Classification: Company
Opening Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
862,830,552
Operations in the Month
Security/
Characteristics of
Broker
Operation
Number
Price
Volume (R$)
Securities
Closing Balance
Security/Derivative
Characteristics of Securities
Number
Shares
Common (ON)
862,830,552
Disclaimer
Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:16 UTC.