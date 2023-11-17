SANTOS BRASIL
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
Content
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance
Macroeconomic context, port sector in Brazil and its growth potential
About Santos Brasil
Tecon Santos
Tecon Imbituba
Tecon Vila do Conde
TEV - Vehicle Terminal
Saboó Terminal
Santos Brasil Logística
Financial highlights
Environmental, Social
and Governance (ESG)
ESG
ENVIRONMENTAL
- CO2 emission control
- Sustainable water consumption
- Waste management
- Sustainability Committee
SOCIAL
- Work safety and health
(Zero Accident campaign)
- Social development
(Formare Apprentice program)
- Individual appreciation
(I am a volunteer program)
GOVERNANCE
- Transparency.
- Compliance Committee.
- Independent anonymous tip hotline.
- Shares listed on Novo Mercado (B3).
- Shares listed in B3 indexes: IBrX-100,ICO2,
IGPTW and ISE
ESG
Environmental
▪ ESG Report¹ compliant with GRI Standardsince 2011
▪
▪
▪ The Company's stocks participates of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)
- Twenty-FootEquivalent Unit: equivalent to a twenty-foot container. ² Includes both employees and outsourced workers.
- Access our website:Santos Brasil - ESG Report
ESG
Social
▪Zero Accident campaign: dissemination of risk and accident
▪ Formare Apprenticeprogram completed 13 years in 2022
prevention culture
▪ 291 graduated youngsters
▪60% reduction in the number of accidents in 2020
▪ 15 graduated classes
▪Port terminals reached a record of days without lost-time
▪ 93% of market insertion
accidents
ESG
Governance
Shares listed on Novo Mercado(B3)
- 100% Tag Along for all minority shareholders
- One Share, One Vote (no shareholders agreement)
- Audit Committee
- Compliance Committee
- Compensation Policy
- Performance Shares and Matching programs for key executives
- Bonus program oriented by business metrics, including ESG goals, management and individual metrics
- Progression, promotion and compensation based on meritocracy
¹ 864,170,36938 voting shares.
Shareholders¹ (October/2023)
The Bank of
New York ADR
Department
23%
Others
46%
Opportunity
25%
Treasury 0%
Management 1%
Cohen & Steers
5%
- Opportunity Global FIP Multiestratégia IE: 10.5%
- Opportunity Agro FIP Multiestratégia IE: 6.8%
- Opportunity Ações FIA BDR Nivel I IE: 5.0%
- Opportunity Logica Master FIA: 1.4%
- OPEG Mirror FIM Investimento no Exterior: 0,6%
- OPP I FIA BDR Nivel I Investimento no Exterior: 0.5%
- Opportunity Holding FIP Multiestratégia IE: 0.01% 7
Macroeconomic context,
port sector in Brazil and
growth potential
Macroeconomic indicators
Brazilian container throughput: resiliency in crisis periods
16%
Inflation x interest rate
14%
12%
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
IPCA (12 months)
Selic (12 months)
Brazilian container throughput (MM TEUs)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Industrial activity x exchange rate
Brazil GDP x Container throughput of the Port of Santos (MM TEUs)
¹ Sources: ANTAQ, IBGE and Ipeadata.
Port sector in Brazil
South and Southeast ports have the largest container throughput
North
Northeast
Southeast
South
% Population
9%
28%
42%
12%
Container throughput - ain Brazilian ports (Thousand TEUs)
% GDP
6%
15%
42%
17%
% Volume (TEUs)
8%
12%
45%
35%
Santos
Itajaí/Navegantes
Paranaguá
Itapoá/S.F. do Sul
Rio Grande
Suape
Pecém/Fortaleza
4,451
4,394
1,493
1,605
1,114
1,044
886
775
657
531
518
644
492
2022
519
Rio de Janeiro
459
2021
¹ Sources: ANTAQ and IBGE.
Salvador
Itaguaí/Sepetiba
Vitória
Vila do Conde
Imbituba
475
330
353
225
242
103
110
91
184
64
55
