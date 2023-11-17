SANTOS BRASIL

Content

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

Macroeconomic context, port sector in Brazil and its growth potential

About Santos Brasil

Tecon Santos

Tecon Imbituba

Tecon Vila do Conde

TEV - Vehicle Terminal

Saboó Terminal

Santos Brasil Logística

Financial highlights

Environmental, Social

and Governance (ESG)

ESG

ENVIRONMENTAL

    • CO2 emission control
  • Sustainable water consumption
      • Waste management
    • Sustainability Committee

SOCIAL

  • Work safety and health

(Zero Accident campaign)

  • Social development

(Formare Apprentice program)

  • Individual appreciation

(I am a volunteer program)

GOVERNANCE

        • Transparency.
      • Compliance Committee.
    • Independent anonymous tip hotline.
    • Shares listed on Novo Mercado (B3).
  • Shares listed in B3 indexes: IBrX-100,ICO2,

  • IGPTW and ISE

Sustainability Committee
Sustainability Policy

ESG

Environmental

ESG Report¹ compliant with GRI Standardsince 2011

The Company's stocks participates of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

  • Twenty-FootEquivalent Unit: equivalent to a twenty-foot container. ² Includes both employees and outsourced workers.

  • Access our website:Santos Brasil - ESG Report

ESG

Social

Zero Accident campaign: dissemination of risk and accident

Formare Apprenticeprogram completed 13 years in 2022

prevention culture

291 graduated youngsters

60% reduction in the number of accidents in 2020

15 graduated classes

Port terminals reached a record of days without lost-time

93% of market insertion

accidents

ESG

Governance

Shares listed on Novo Mercado(B3)

  • 100% Tag Along for all minority shareholders
  • One Share, One Vote (no shareholders agreement)
  • Audit Committee
  • Compliance Committee
  • Compensation Policy
  1. Performance Shares and Matching programs for key executives
  1. Bonus program oriented by business metrics, including ESG goals, management and individual metrics
  1. Progression, promotion and compensation based on meritocracy

¹ 864,170,36938 voting shares.

Shareholders¹ (October/2023)

The Bank of

New York ADR

Department

23%

Others

46%

Opportunity

25%

Treasury 0%

Management 1%

Cohen & Steers

5%

  • Opportunity Global FIP Multiestratégia IE: 10.5%
  • Opportunity Agro FIP Multiestratégia IE: 6.8%
  • Opportunity Ações FIA BDR Nivel I IE: 5.0%
  • Opportunity Logica Master FIA: 1.4%
  • OPEG Mirror FIM Investimento no Exterior: 0,6%
  • OPP I FIA BDR Nivel I Investimento no Exterior: 0.5%
  • Opportunity Holding FIP Multiestratégia IE: 0.01% 7

Macroeconomic context,

port sector in Brazil and

growth potential

Macroeconomic indicators

Brazilian container throughput: resiliency in crisis periods

16%

Inflation x interest rate

14%

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

IPCA (12 months)

Selic (12 months)

Brazilian container throughput (MM TEUs)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Industrial activity x exchange rate

Brazil GDP x Container throughput of the Port of Santos (MM TEUs)

¹ Sources: ANTAQ, IBGE and Ipeadata.

Port sector in Brazil

South and Southeast ports have the largest container throughput

North

Northeast

Southeast

South

% Population

9%

28%

42%

12%

Container throughput - ain Brazilian ports (Thousand TEUs)

% GDP

6%

15%

42%

17%

% Volume (TEUs)

8%

12%

45%

35%

Santos

Itajaí/Navegantes

Paranaguá

Itapoá/S.F. do Sul

Rio Grande

Suape

Pecém/Fortaleza

4,451

4,394

1,493

1,605

1,114

1,044

886

775

657

531

518

644

492

2022

519

Rio de Janeiro

459

2021

¹ Sources: ANTAQ and IBGE.

Salvador

Itaguaí/Sepetiba

Vitória

Vila do Conde

Imbituba

475

330

353

225

242

103

110

91

184

64

55

