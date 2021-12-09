Log in
    STBP3   BRSTBPACNOR3

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(STBP3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/08
6.83 BRL   +12.34%
04:43pSTBP : Notice to Market - Clarifications on the CVM/B3 questioning
04:43pSTBP : Individual Form – Subsidiaries and Affiliates – November/2021
04:43pSTBP : Consolidated Form CVM 358 – November/2021
STBP: Notice to Market - Clarifications on the CVM/B3 questioning

12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("SBPAR" or "Company"), in response to Letter no. 1645/2021-SLS sent by B3 on December 08, 2021 ("Letter"), hereby provides its shareholders and the market with the following clarifications:

The Letter refers to the fluctuations in the number of trades and volume traded of the shares issued by the Company, as shown in the table below:

Common Shares

Prices (R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Closing

Var. %

No.

Volume

Amount (R$)

trades

11/25/2021

6.18

6.15

6.38

6.23

6.21

0.64

10,494

3,829,100

23,864,687.00

11/26/2021

6.01

5.91

6.17

6.04

6.10

-1.77

8,083

4,473,700

27,030,469.00

11/29/2021

6.17

5.86

6.23

5.94

5.94

-2.62

10,595

4,916,200

29,197,178.00

11/30/2021

5.90

5.63

5.99

5.86

5.99

0.84

10,479

7,237,000

42,388,822.00

12/01/2021

5.90

5.73

6.16

5.89

5.85

-2.33

37,306

15,635,500

92,118,749.00

12/02/2021

5.90

5.77

6.19

6.02

6.16

5.29

11,238

4,746,500

28,591,201.00

12/03/2021

6.12

6.08

6.44

6.20

6.18

0.32

14,057

7,858,700

48,714,168.00

12/06/2021

6.20

6.14

6.37

6.26

6.24

0.97

8,618

4,576,200

28,643,280.00

12/07/2021

6.30

5.93

6.41

6.08

6.08

-2.56

9,125

7,597,700

46,209,137.00

12/08/2021*

6.09

5.97

6.89

6.56

6.82

12.17

18,777

8,975,200

58,936,172.00

*Updated until 5:48 p.m.

The Company is not aware of any information that may have caused such fluctuations in the price of its shares, and which has not been disclosed to the market.

The Company also clarifies that, in compliance with article 4, sole paragraph, of CVM Resolution 44/2021, it asked its managers about the existence of material facts or events that could possibly justify the fluctuations mentioned and they confirmed that they were not aware of any information in this regard.

The Company is available for further clarifications that may be required and reiterates its commitment to following the rules for the disclosure of periodic, occasional and other information of interest to the market, including material facts, in order to avoid any type of information asymmetry that could adversely affect its shareholders and other market players.

www.santosbrasil.com.br

São Paulo, December 09, 2021,

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S,A,

DANIEL PEDREIRA DOREA

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

www.santosbrasil.com.br

Disclaimer

Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
