STBP: Notice to Market - Clarifications on the CVM/B3 questioning

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("SBPAR" or "Company"), in response to Letter no. 1645/2021-SLS sent by B3 on December 08, 2021 ("Letter"), hereby provides its shareholders and the market with the following clarifications:

The Letter refers to the fluctuations in the number of trades and volume traded of the shares issued by the Company, as shown in the table below:

Common Shares

Prices (R$ per share)

Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Var. % No. Volume Amount (R$) trades 11/25/2021 6.18 6.15 6.38 6.23 6.21 0.64 10,494 3,829,100 23,864,687.00 11/26/2021 6.01 5.91 6.17 6.04 6.10 -1.77 8,083 4,473,700 27,030,469.00 11/29/2021 6.17 5.86 6.23 5.94 5.94 -2.62 10,595 4,916,200 29,197,178.00 11/30/2021 5.90 5.63 5.99 5.86 5.99 0.84 10,479 7,237,000 42,388,822.00 12/01/2021 5.90 5.73 6.16 5.89 5.85 -2.33 37,306 15,635,500 92,118,749.00 12/02/2021 5.90 5.77 6.19 6.02 6.16 5.29 11,238 4,746,500 28,591,201.00 12/03/2021 6.12 6.08 6.44 6.20 6.18 0.32 14,057 7,858,700 48,714,168.00 12/06/2021 6.20 6.14 6.37 6.26 6.24 0.97 8,618 4,576,200 28,643,280.00 12/07/2021 6.30 5.93 6.41 6.08 6.08 -2.56 9,125 7,597,700 46,209,137.00 12/08/2021* 6.09 5.97 6.89 6.56 6.82 12.17 18,777 8,975,200 58,936,172.00

*Updated until 5:48 p.m.

The Company is not aware of any information that may have caused such fluctuations in the price of its shares, and which has not been disclosed to the market.

The Company also clarifies that, in compliance with article 4, sole paragraph, of CVM Resolution 44/2021, it asked its managers about the existence of material facts or events that could possibly justify the fluctuations mentioned and they confirmed that they were not aware of any information in this regard.

The Company is available for further clarifications that may be required and reiterates its commitment to following the rules for the disclosure of periodic, occasional and other information of interest to the market, including material facts, in order to avoid any type of information asymmetry that could adversely affect its shareholders and other market players.

