STBP: Notice to Market - Clarifications on the CVM/B3 questioning
12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("SBPAR" or "Company"), in response to Letter no. 1645/2021-SLS sent by B3 on December 08, 2021 ("Letter"), hereby provides its shareholders and the market with the following clarifications:
The Letter refers to the fluctuations in the number of trades and volume traded of the shares issued by the Company, as shown in the table below:
Common Shares
Prices (R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Closing
Var. %
No.
Volume
Amount (R$)
trades
11/25/2021
6.18
6.15
6.38
6.23
6.21
0.64
10,494
3,829,100
23,864,687.00
11/26/2021
6.01
5.91
6.17
6.04
6.10
-1.77
8,083
4,473,700
27,030,469.00
11/29/2021
6.17
5.86
6.23
5.94
5.94
-2.62
10,595
4,916,200
29,197,178.00
11/30/2021
5.90
5.63
5.99
5.86
5.99
0.84
10,479
7,237,000
42,388,822.00
12/01/2021
5.90
5.73
6.16
5.89
5.85
-2.33
37,306
15,635,500
92,118,749.00
12/02/2021
5.90
5.77
6.19
6.02
6.16
5.29
11,238
4,746,500
28,591,201.00
12/03/2021
6.12
6.08
6.44
6.20
6.18
0.32
14,057
7,858,700
48,714,168.00
12/06/2021
6.20
6.14
6.37
6.26
6.24
0.97
8,618
4,576,200
28,643,280.00
12/07/2021
6.30
5.93
6.41
6.08
6.08
-2.56
9,125
7,597,700
46,209,137.00
12/08/2021*
6.09
5.97
6.89
6.56
6.82
12.17
18,777
8,975,200
58,936,172.00
*Updated until 5:48 p.m.
The Company is not aware of any information that may have caused such fluctuations in the price of its shares, and which has not been disclosed to the market.
The Company also clarifies that, in compliance with article 4, sole paragraph, of CVM Resolution 44/2021, it asked its managers about the existence of material facts or events that could possibly justify the fluctuations mentioned and they confirmed that they were not aware of any information in this regard.
The Company is available for further clarifications that may be required and reiterates its commitment to following the rules for the disclosure of periodic, occasional and other information of interest to the market, including material facts, in order to avoid any type of information asymmetry that could adversely affect its shareholders and other market players.
Santos-Brasil Participações SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:16 UTC.