Call Notice

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Santos Brasil Participações S.A. ("SBPAR" or "Company"), located at Rua Joaquim Floriano, nº 413, 10º andar, conjuntos 101 e 102, Edifício Result Corporate Plaza (RCP), Itaim Bibi, CEP 04534-011, in the city and state of São Paulo, hereby invites Shareholders to the Annual Shareholders Meeting ("Meeting") to be held on April 25, 2024, at 10 a.m., exclusively by digital means, through the ALFM

EASY VOTING virtual platform, in compliance with CVM Resolution 81 of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), to discuss and vote on the following agenda: (i) to take cognizance of the management accounts and examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; (ii) to resolve on the allocation of net income from the year and distribution of dividends; (iii) to deliberate on the number of directors and elect them; (iv) to establish of Fiscal Council and deliberate on the number members and elect them; and (v) to deliberate, in accordance with article 23 of the Bylaws of the Company, on the overall compensation of management and Fiscal Council members of the Company for fiscal year 2024.

Shareholders may participate only through:

(a) Absentee Ballot Form ("Ballot Form"), which contains detailed instructions on the documentation required for absentee voting, will be available on the Management Proposal and Proxy Statement of the Company; and

(b) the Virtual Platform ALFM EASY VOTING, in person or through a proxy duly constituted in accordance with article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Resolution 81, in which case shareholders may: (i) simply participate in the Meeting, regardless of whether they already have submitted the Ballot Form; or (ii) participate and vote in the Meeting, considering for shareholders who have already sent the Ballot Form and who, if they wish, vote in the Meeting, all voting instructions received through the Ballot Form will be disregarded. Additionally, Shareholders, themselves, their legal representatives or proxies, who choose to participate virtually in the Meeting, through the virtual platform, must register up to 2 (two) days before the Meeting (i.e., up to 10 am on April 23, 2024), requesting your access credentials to the virtual platform,

through

the

registration

link

(https://easyvoting.alfm.adv.br/acionista.wpconsentimento.aspx?CtxW0jdnQS4JAgUx1hIBxUZgnZGG_Cf-nR-k_JJitVyKepJnAEcKy80b- 61Luh_G), providing the documentation and information indicated in the table below and present in the Shareholder manual published by the Company in the Management Proposal on 03/25/2024, The documentation and information sent through the registration link until 10 am on the 23rd of April 2024 will be validated by the Company and the shareholder will receive, up to 24 hours before the Meeting (i.e., up to 10 am on April 24, 2024), personal and non-transferable access to their virtual participation in the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Documents and information to be submitted to the Company in the Meeting:

a. For individuals: (i) Identity document; (ii) Statement of shareholding position issued by the custodian within up to two business days prior to the date of the Meeting.

b. For legal entities: (i) Certified copy of the restated bylaws or articles of incorporation and corporate documents demonstrating the legal representation of the Shareholder; (ii) Statement of shareholding position issued by the custodian within up to two business days prior to the date of the Meeting.

c.

For investment funds: (i) Certified copy of the fund regulations, bylaws or articles of incorporation of its administrator or manager, as applicable, and subject to the fund's voting policy and corporate documents demonstrating the powers of representation; (ii) Statement of shareholding position issued by the custodian within up to two business days prior to the date of the Meeting.

The Shareholder who wishes to participate through a proxy, in addition to the documents described in the table above, must also, in accordance with article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, deposit the respective proxy, in the registration link described above, by 10 am on April 23, 2024, and the Shareholder residing or domiciled abroad who is represented by an agent must prove compliance with the provisions of article 119 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and other applicable legal provisions. The Shareholder represented by an attorney-in-fact must display the power of attorney within the same period and observe the same mechanics provided for proof of ownership of shares issued by the Company.

The Shareholder who does not register and or does not send the mandatory documents for its participation through the registration link by 10 am on April 23, 2024, will not be able to participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Pursuant to Article 141 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and Article 3 of CVM Resolution 70/22, the minimum percentage of participation required to request the adoption of multiple voting is 5% (five percent) of the Company's voting capital, and the request must be presented to the Company within 48 hours before the Meeting takes place (i.e., until 10 am on April 23, 2024).

Detailed information on the rules and procedures for participating in person and/or voting through Ballot Form at the Annual Shareholders Meeting, including instructions for accessing the Virtual Platform and submitting the Ballot Form, will be available in the Management Proposal of the Company and other documents available on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), the Company (ri.santosbrasil.com.br) and B3(www.b3.com.br), on March 25, 2024, in accordance with article 10, of CVM Resolution 81.

São Paulo, March 25, 2024.

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

VERONICA VALENTE DANTAS

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors