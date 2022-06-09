STBP: Notice to the Market - ESG Report 2021

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("SBPAR" or "Company") (B3: STBP3), pursuant to CVM Resolution nº 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in the present date, released its 14th ESG Report, following the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), sharing with its stakeholders the challenges, achievements and results of 2021, including.

Also, the Company presents its performance related to the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Agenda, reinforcing its engagement and commitment to continuously advance in the adoption of goals and purposes in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN), as well as in the ten principles of the Global Compact, to which Santos Brasil has been a signatory since 2013.

Santos Brasil is committed to the society's future and to the creation of value for its shareholders and stakeholders, while rigorously monitoring the socio-environmental externalities of its business, establishing close relationships with all strategic audiences, with high standards of Corporate Governance.

The ESG Report can be accessed in the Investor Relations website through the link ESG Report - Santos Brasil.

