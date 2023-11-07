Santos Brasil Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based holding company that provides logistics services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company manages and operates port facilities and provides integrated logistics for cargo transportation. The Company operates in three business areas: Port Container Terminals sector, which includes port operators engaged in loading and unloading container ships and bonded warehouses providing the storage of cargo handled in their docks; Logistics sector, which offers distribution center and transportation services, and Vehicles Terminal, which provides loading and unloading of vehicles and cars warehousing. The Company's three container terminals are located in the states of Sao Paulo, Para and Santa Catarina.

Sector Marine Port Services