Australia's LNG industry sees a somewhat green hydrogen future: Russell

PERTH, June 15 (Reuters) - Having scaled the peak of
becoming the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), Australia's producers of the super-chilled fuel are
contemplating switching their industry around to become the
global leader in hydrogen.
The keynote sessions at the Australian Petroleum Production
and Exploration Association's (APPEA) conference on Tuesday were
full of how the industry can, and should, embrace the challenges
of climate change and move to producing the energy that can be
free of carbon emissions.
The strongest call came from Kevin Gallagher, APPEA's
chairman and chief executive of Australia's second-biggest oil
and gas producer Santos, who told the event that unless
the industry de-carbonised, it would not be able to continue to
develop its resources.
"Decarbonisation, through technologies like carbon capture
and storage, and hydrogen production using natural gas, is
critical," he told the conference.
"Currently, hydrogen is the only obvious pathway to
eliminating Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions associated with gas
production and consumption," Gallagher said, referencing the
terms used to refer to the emissions a company creates by
producing and transporting its products, and also the emissions
from the end users.
Gallagher's call isn't the first time switching to hydrogen
has been touted as a solution to the emissions created by
Australia's resources industry, which is a major carbon producer
given its leading LNG role and its status as the world's biggest
exporter of coking coal used to make steel, and second-biggest
in thermal coal used in power plants.
What's different this time is the industry is using its
biggest event to talk about fundamental change, and to
effectively recognise that it will die out if it doesn't embrace
a decarbonised future.
Perhaps the LNG industry has seen what is happening to coal,
and decided to act before it goes irretrievably down the same
path.
If you went to a coal conference in Asia a decade ago you
would have found an industry confident in its future, with the
attitude that its product was cheaper than alternatives,
reliable and that climate change was really just hocus pocus.
Fast forward to today and coal-fired generation is under
threat, apart perhaps from in countries with vast domestic
reserves such as China and India, new mines are struggling to
get approvals and funding, and countries across Asia are
cancelling their coal-fired building plans in favour of now
cheaper renewables backed by power storage.
Australia's LNG industry faces much of the same pressure
that was brought to bear on coal, namely difficulties in
accessing capital and bank financing, shareholder revolts over
climate change policies and the threat of longer-term
obsolescence in a carbon-constrained future.
HYDROGEN HOPES
Hence the idea of switching to hydrogen, a fuel that doesn't
produce emissions when burnt, but can produce substantial
emissions in being produced, depending how it is done.
The greenest way to produce hydrogen to is power the
energy-intensive production process using electricity generated
entirely from renewable sources, and some LNG producers, such as
Australia's biggest oil and gas company Woodside are
planning such ventures, including a project in the island state
of Tasmania, which predominantly uses hydropower to generate
electricity.
However, what Australia's LNG industry is talking about is
producing hydrogen from natural gas, and the only way to make
that with net zero emissions is to capture and store the
emissions during production, or to have carbon offsets in place.
From an engineering and skills perspective, Australia's LNG
players are well placed to make the change.
There is also suitable geology, such as stable, depleted oil
and gas reservoirs, to store the carbon emissions.
In some ways, the technical side of pivoting the LNG
industry into a hydrogen industry is the easy part.
The difficult part is going to be securing the billions of
dollars needed, of working with governments to ensure that
hydrogen is actually the fuel of the future, and negotiating
with customers such as Japan and South Korea to ensure that they
build or adapt their energy systems to use hydrogen at the same
time as the producers switch.
There is a finite amount of investment dollars in energy,
and most are finding their way into renewables such as solar,
wind and battery storage.
Getting those dollars back into natural gas to hydrogen
won't be easy, especially for an industry that spent about $200
billion in the last decade to make Australia the world's top LNG
producer, and hasn't really rewarded shareholders for their
investments.
The natural gas to emissions-free hydrogen will only work if
the process of storing the carbon attracts credits that can be
bought and sold internationally, something that means
governments and regulators need to be involved.
In short the oil and gas industry has to win back its
friends with money, and get governments and customers onside,
while fighting off increasingly well-funded environmentalists
campaigning for the industry to be shut down sooner rather than
later.
