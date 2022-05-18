Australia's LNG industry takes risky bet on carbon capture: Russell

BRISBANE, May 18 (Reuters) - Australia's vast liquefied
natural gas (LNG) sector is betting its future on carbon capture
and storage (CCS), a technology it says is vital to
decarbonisation and is proven.
Convincing everybody else is going to be the tricky part,
especially since the only large-scale project of its kind so far
hasn't exactly been a resounding success.
Decarbonisation and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 was
the major theme of this year's gathering of the companies that
make Australia the world's largest LNG exporter at the
Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association
conference this week.
CCS has a poor public image, largely because it is viewed as
failing to deliver on its promise, and is an expensive solution
to a problem that environmental and renewable energy proponents
believe is better solved by eliminating the use of fossil fuels.
Much of the perceived failure stems from the inability of
CCS to remove carbon when fossil fuels are burnt, especially in
the case of coal-fired electricity generation.
For several years the coal mining industry and lobby touted
CCS as a solution that would allow them to operate over the long
term.
That promise was never delivered upon, and it would be
extremely challenging to find a serious energy industry player
or analyst who sees any future in CCS for coal-fired power
plants.
But Australia's LNG industry, which vies with Qatar and
increasingly the United States as the world's biggest exporter,
sees CCS as a viable path to carbonisation in its upstream
sector.
The plan is both simple and vast in its scope.
LNG producers would dramatically lower their Scope 1 and 2
emissions by capturing the carbon emissions produced in the
extraction and liquefaction processes, and injecting them back
into depleted natural gas and oil reservoirs.
The industry proponents of using CCS repeatedly refer to the
process as "proven technology" that is ready to deploy at a
large enough scale to make a difference to global emissions.
While it is true that there are several CCS projects at
upstream oil and gas ventures, it's gilding the lily to say this
is a technology that's ready to be deployed on a massive scale
at a price that makes economic sense.
Much is made of the world's largest CCS project at the
Chevron operated Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia.
This project aims to capture and store 4 million tonnes of
carbon emissions each year, but it only operated at just
slightly better than half of that in 2021, storing some 2.1
million tonnes.
It is to Chevron's credit that in an industry that has had a
reputation for being tight-lipped about problems, the company
has acknowledged the issues with Gorgon, effectively saying it's
on a steep learning curve and aims to reach its targets.
CCS INFANCY
The point with Chevron's struggles at Gorgon isn't to prove
that CCS at upstream oil and gas projects is unviable, it's that
there are technical challenges that make it difficult, and the
technology is still in its infancy when it comes to deploying on
a significant scale.
Another large-scale CCS project in Australia is being
undertaken by the country's second-biggest oil and gas producer
Santos, which is building a 1.7 million tonne a year
CCS facility at Moomba, a gas hub in the country's remote
centre.
Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher told the APPEA event
that under the International Energy Agency's net-zero pathway
CCS will have to store about 7.6 billion tonnes of carbon
dioxide each year, a staggering 200 times what is currently
being achieved.
That neatly sets out the scale of the challenge, but it also
raises the question as to the cost of achieving this goal.
Effectively, the LNG industry will need to be able to
generate carbon credits to justify CCS investments.
This could be viewed either as a sensible way to allow
fossil fuels to continue existing in a carbon-constrained world,
or as just another handout from taxpayers to the fossil fuel
industry.
But perhaps the main challenge for Australia's LNG producers
is overcoming the hurdle of public scepticism over CCS, both its
cost and its effectiveness.
To do so, the industry will have to demonstrate that the
technology can be deployed at scale and speed, without fleecing
the taxpayer, and can make a genuine contribution to net-zero
goals.
For Australia's LNG industry, putting CCS front and centre
of their social licence to operate is a massive risk, but it
would also appear that making it work is largely within their
own hands.
