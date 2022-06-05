Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/03 02:10:49 am EDT
8.400 AUD   +0.84%
06:00aAustralia's Santos lays out steps to boost domestic gas supply
RE
06/01Australia tackles gas crisis as businesses suffer bill shock
RE
05/31Santos Signs New Gas Supply Deal with Yara Pilbara Fertilisers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Santos lays out steps to boost domestic gas supply

06/05/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd said on Sunday it is taking steps, along with its joint venture partner Beach Energy, to increase domestic supply of the energy resource, as Australia faces soaring prices of wholesale power and gas.

The measures, which include bringing a fifth drilling rig into the Cooper Basin and optimising well connections, aim to deliver an extra 15 terajoules of gas per day by the end of the year, Santos said in a statement. It said the company will spend more than $300 million in the basin this year.

“This investment will deliver more gas to the domestic market, which is desperately needed," Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said in the statement.

Australia's new energy minister, Labor's Chris Bowen, vowed last week to take action necessary to ensure reliable and affordable energy supply amid a "perfect storm" that has sent domestic wholesale prices of power and gas soaring.

“Recent domestic gas supply and price pressures have been caused by a spike in gas-fired power generation to back up renewables and to replace the 30% or more of coal-fired power generation that has been offline or not operating since early May," Gallagher said.

The announcement comes after Santos said last week it entered into a new agreement with a unit of Yara International to supply natural gas to the Norwegian company's liquid ammonia plant in Western Australia. (Reporting by Samuel McKeith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 2.54% 1.82 Delayed Quote.44.44%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.45% 399.0542 Real-time Quote.128.50%
SANTOS LIMITED 0.84% 8.4 Delayed Quote.33.12%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 1.09% 499.4 Real-time Quote.12.22%
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
06:00aAustralia's Santos lays out steps to boost domestic gas supply
RE
06/01Australia tackles gas crisis as businesses suffer bill shock
RE
05/31Santos Signs New Gas Supply Deal with Yara Pilbara Fertilisers
MT
05/31Banking, energy stocks drive Australian markets higher ahead of GDP data
RE
05/31SANTOS : signs new gas deal with Yara
PU
05/31Santos Signs New Gas Deal with Yara
CI
05/30Australian shares snap two-day winning streak as tech, financials drag
RE
05/27Australian shares end volatile week higher
RE
05/26Australian shares set for second weekly gain; banks, miners shine
RE
05/26South Korea needs Australian LNG with carbon capture, Santos CEO says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 199 M - -
Net income 2022 2 698 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 20 376 M 20 376 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,06 $
Average target price 6,99 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED33.12%20 376
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY23.52%2 356 793
SHELL PLC45.58%219 426
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%150 207
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.60%144 144
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 264