Australia's Santos lays out steps to boost domestic gas supply

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos
Ltd said on Sunday it is taking steps, along with its
joint venture partner Beach Energy, to increase
domestic supply of the energy resource, as Australia faces
soaring prices of wholesale power and gas.
The measures, which include bringing a fifth drilling rig
into the Cooper Basin and optimising well connections, aim to
deliver an extra 15 terajoules of gas per day by the end of the
year, Santos said in a statement. It said the company will spend
more than $300 million in the basin this year.
“This investment will deliver more gas to the domestic
market, which is desperately needed," Santos Chief Executive
Kevin Gallagher said in the statement.
Australia's new energy minister, Labor's Chris Bowen, vowed
last week to take action necessary to ensure reliable and
affordable energy supply amid a "perfect storm" that has sent
domestic wholesale prices of power and gas soaring.
“Recent domestic gas supply and price pressures have been
caused by a spike in gas-fired power generation to back up
renewables and to replace the 30% or more of coal-fired
power generation that has been offline or not operating since
early May," Gallagher said.
The announcement comes after Santos said last week it
entered into a new agreement with a unit of Yara International
to supply natural gas to the Norwegian company's liquid
ammonia plant in Western Australia.
(Reporting by Samuel McKeith; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)