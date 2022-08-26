Australia's Santos limits Barossa gas drilling pending court decision

MELBOURNE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd has agreed
to pause some drilling on the Barossa gas project in waters off
northern Australia pending a court decision on a challenge by a
group of Indigenous land owners seeking to stop the $3.5 billion
project.
Hearings on the case concluded on Friday at the Federal
Court in Darwin, with a decision expected in a few weeks.
"Current drilling activities on the Barossa project are
continuing in accordance with the undertaking with the court," a
Santos spokesperson said.
The challenge to the Barossa project was brought by a Tiwi
Island senior lawman Dennis Tipakalippa, asking the court to
overturn the drilling approval for the Barossa project granted
by the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental
Management Authority (NOPSEMA).
Traditional owners from the Tiwi Islands say they were not
properly consulted about the drilling and told the court that
the Barossa gas project posed a risk to sacred sites and
spiritual connection to Sea Country.
Santos has said it undertakes consultation with all key
stakeholders for all of its projects.
"Drilling into the seabed is like drilling into our bodies,"
Tipakalippa said in a statement on Friday after Santos agreed to
halt drilling before hitting the gas reservoir on initial wells
already underway until the court reaches a decision on the case.
The project has also faced fierce opposition from
environmental groups opposed to fossil fuels who highlight that
Barossa gas has among the highest carbon content of any
Australian offshore gas field.
Santos expects first gas production from Barossa in 2025 and
plans to capture carbon dioxide from the gas and store it in a
depleted offshore gas field of East Timor.
