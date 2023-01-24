Advanced search
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:59:59 2023-01-24 pm EST
7.240 AUD   -1.63%
01/24Australia's Santos-operated Gladstone LNG to undergo maintenance in June, July
RE
01/24Australian shares flat as miners offset gains in banks
RE
01/23Tech stocks help Australia shares notch up fourth day of gains
RE
Australia's Santos-operated Gladstone LNG to undergo maintenance in June, July

01/24/2023 | 11:40pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas (GLNG) plant on Curtis Island will undergo maintenance in June and July, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) website.

The maintenance periods are listed as June 5-8, and July 6-13. Less than half a train, or production unit, will be affected during both the maintenance periods, added the notice released on Tuesday.

Australia's Santos Ltd is the operator of GLNG with a 30% stake. Its co-owners are Malaysia's Petronas, France's Total SA and Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS). The GLNG plant has two trains with a combined nameplate capacity of 7.8 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA GAS CORPORATION -0.29% 33900 End-of-day quote.-6.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.14% 141.3054 Real-time Quote.-32.16%
SANTOS LIMITED -1.63% 7.24 Delayed Quote.3.08%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.86% 58.69 Real-time Quote.0.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 008 M - -
Net income 2022 2 559 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 17 151 M 17 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,19 $
Average target price 6,36 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Yasmin Anita Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED3.08%17 085
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.43%1 932 671
SHELL PLC0.92%204 367
TOTALENERGIES SE0.07%159 164
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.61%134 737
EQUINOR ASA-12.39%99 381