Australia's Santos-operated Gladstone LNG to undergo maintenance in June, July

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas (GLNG) plant on Curtis Island will undergo maintenance in June and July, according to a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) website.

The maintenance periods are listed as June 5-8, and July 6-13. Less than half a train, or production unit, will be affected during both the maintenance periods, added the notice released on Tuesday.

Australia's Santos Ltd is the operator of GLNG with a 30% stake. Its co-owners are Malaysia's Petronas, France's Total SA and Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS). The GLNG plant has two trains with a combined nameplate capacity of 7.8 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)