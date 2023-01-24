Australia's Santos-operated Gladstone LNG to undergo maintenance in June, July

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Gladstone
Liquefied Natural Gas (GLNG) plant on Curtis Island will undergo
maintenance in June and July, according to a notice on the
Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) website.
The maintenance periods are listed as June 5-8, and July
6-13. Less than half a train, or production unit, will be
affected during both the maintenance periods, added the notice
released on Tuesday.
Australia's Santos Ltd is the operator of GLNG with
a 30% stake. Its co-owners are Malaysia's Petronas, France's
Total SA and Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS). The GLNG plant has two
trains with a combined nameplate capacity of 7.8 million tonnes
per year.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)