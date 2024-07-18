July 18 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producer Santos on Thursday posted a 6% sequential drop in revenue for the second quarter, reflecting lower realised oil prices and volumes amid signs of poor demand in top importer China.

The energy giant, which is seen as a buyout target, said sales revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion, compared with a Visible Alpha estimate of $1.39 billion, as compiled by Citi.

Santos had reported $1.40 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2024. (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)