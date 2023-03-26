Australia's gas sector says more supply is the answer. Probably not: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 27 (Reuters) - The
Australian natural gas sector believes it has the solution to
warnings of a shortfall in domestic supplies in coming years.
Produce more.
While that may seem an obvious answer, it's also the
solution that is likely to be the hardest to deliver, and even
if it could be achieved, it's likely to result in gas at prices
many customers will deem too high to be economic.
It seems ironic that Australia, which vies with Qatar and
the United States as the world's biggest exporter of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), is facing a shortage of the fuel in the
populated eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria.
But a recent report from the Australian Energy Market
Operator (AMEO) warned the domestic market may have insufficient
supplies from this year out to 2025.
The industry was united at last week's Australian Domestic
Gas Outlook conference in Sydney with producers and consumers
agreeing that more supply was needed, not only to ensure demand
could be met, but also keep prices from surging.
It's not that Australia doesn't have gas on its east coast,
it's that the majority, about 85%, is exported from three LNG
plants in Queensland state.
The owners of these LNG plants, which include majors such as
Shell and ConocoPhillips as well domestic
producer Santos, would prefer to keep shipping LNG
rather than divert supplies to the domestic market.
There are several reasons for this, but two stand out.
First, the LNG producers generally receive a higher price in
Asia than they do in Australia's domestic market, especially
since LNG prices have shifted structurally higher in the wake of
increased demand for the super-chilled fuel after Russia's
invasion of Ukraine curbed pipeline supplies into Europe.
The second is that if the LNG producers are forced by
legislation to satisfy the domestic market first, they risk
undermining Australia's reputation in Asia as one of the most
reliable suppliers of energy.
In turn, this could undermine confidence in investing in
Australia.
The federal Labor government of Prime Minister Anthony
Albanese shocked the gas industry in December by imposing a
price cap on gas of A$12 ($8) a gigajoule in a bid to rein in
surging prices for domestic customers.
While the price cap was relatively high by historic
standards, it sent a chill through the industry, which warned of
slumping investment and ultimately higher prices.
Since then the industry and the federal government have been
talking to each other about changes to rules that require
supplies to be offered to the domestic market, but these still
have to be finalised.
WISH LIST
In some ways all participants in the market are seeking a
magic pudding solution, one where there is enough gas to meet
domestic demand and export requirements, the price is low enough
the ease the pain being felt by manufacturers and consumers, but
still high enough to incentivise investment.
However, there are several issues when it comes to boosting
supply.
Victoria state, home to Australia's second-biggest city of
Melbourne, has imposed a ban on onshore gas production, and the
chances of this being lifted are small given the increasing
environmental focus of many voters.
New South Wales, home to the biggest city of Sydney, no
longer produces gas, and the major development in planning in
the state is facing public opposition that may make it difficult
to build.
Santos' A$3.6 billion Narrabri project would be capable of
supplying half of New South Wales' demand, but is facing several
court challenges, and even if these are successfully overcome
it's likely public protests will continue.
That leaves Queensland and frontier basins in the remote
Northern Territory as the best chances of boosting domestic
supply, but this will be more expensive gas given the need to
build pipeline infrastructure to transport it thousands of
kilometres (miles) from the fields to the southeastern cities.
There is also a time factor, with it likely to take far
longer to explore, develop and build the infrastructure than is
available to avoid shortfalls in the domestic market.
The possibility of LNG import terminals being developed near
Sydney and Melbourne is also a potential solution, but these
will also face multiple challenges including environmental
opposition and high costs.
While the industry, both producers and consumers, see
increased supply as the best solution, the reality is this will
be hard to deliver.
This leaves some uncomfortable choices for the gas sector
and government.
The first is to risk Australia's reputation as an energy
supplier and future investment by forcing the LNG producers to
supply the domestic market and curtail exports.
The second is to allow prices to rise to the point where
demand destruction does the job, forcing businesses to close and
consumers to shift to electricity.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)