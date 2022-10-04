Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:29 2022-10-05 am EDT
7.590 AUD   +1.61%
10/04Australian court to hear Santos Barossa drilling appeal on Nov 15-16
RE
10/04Australian shares post best day in more than 2 years after RBA surprise
RE
10/03Banks drag Australian shares lower, focus on RBA decision
RE
Australian court to hear Santos Barossa drilling appeal on Nov 15-16

10/04/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign for Santos Ltd is displayed on the front of a company' office building

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's Federal Court will hear an appeal by Santos Ltd on Nov. 15-16 seeking to resume drilling at its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia over the objections of Tiwi Island indigenous land owners.

Chief Justice James Allsop on Monday granted an expedited hearing for Santos' appeal and on Wednesday released orders setting the hearing dates.

Santos had to stop drilling as a federal court judge on Sept. 21 found its drilling permit was invalid, as contended by Tiwi Islander Dennis Tippakalippa, who said the company had not properly consulted traditional owners about the project.

The company aims to start producing gas from the Barossa project in 2025.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 183 M - -
Net income 2022 2 695 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,10x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 16 132 M 16 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Average target price 6,45 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Yasmin Anita Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED13.63%15 525
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 091 388
SHELL PLC44.16%186 522
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 419
TOTALENERGIES SE14.97%123 674
EQUINOR ASA56.95%110 336