Australian court to hear Santos Barossa drilling appeal on Nov 15-16

Chief Justice James Allsop on Monday granted an expedited hearing for Santos' appeal and on Wednesday released orders setting the hearing dates.

Santos had to stop drilling as a federal court judge on Sept. 21 found its drilling permit was invalid, as contended by Tiwi Islander Dennis Tippakalippa, who said the company had not properly consulted traditional owners about the project.

The company aims to start producing gas from the Barossa project in 2025.

