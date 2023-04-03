Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:05 2023-04-03 am EDT
7.070 AUD   +2.46%
02:21aAustralian shares close at three-week high; cenbank move in focus
RE
04/02Australian shares hit over 3-week high on energy and tech gains; RBA decision in focus
RE
03/27Australian shares rise as Liontown, United Malt skyrocket on takeover bids
RE
Summary 
Summary

Australian shares close at three-week high; cenbank move in focus

04/03/2023 | 02:21am EDT
*

Financials and energy stocks lead gains on ASX

*

Mining stocks fall 0.8%

*

Investors keenly await RBA's interest rate decision tomorrow

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a three-week high on Monday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) high-stakes policy meeting on Tuesday that will shed light on whether the central bank ups interest rates further or favours a pause.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,223.00 points. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters suggest the decision on whether to hike or hold rates is on a knife edge, with 14 of 27 predicting the cash rate to rise and the remaining 13 forecasting a pause.

"We think the decision is a closer call than implied by market pricing," BofA Securities analyst Izumi Devalier said.

At its last policy meeting in March, Australia's central bank indicated it might be nearly done tightening as consumer spending was slowing and there was less risk of a wages-driven inflation blow-out.

Data last week showed Australian inflation slowed to an eight-month low in February, partly due to a sharp retreat in prices for holiday travel and accommodation.

"The data points to an economy that is slowing down, but the weakness is unlikely materially worse than what the RBA was expecting a month ago," Devalier added.

New Zealand's central bank, which also has a policy meeting on Wednesday, is expected to slow the pace of monetary tightening as it keeps its focus on inflation, though risks from a global banking crisis add to economic headwinds.

Energy stocks rose 2.3%, as crude oil prices jumped following a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further.

Sector giants Santos and Woodside gained 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively.

Financials rose 0.8%, with the big four banks gaining between 0.7% to 1.6%.

Mining stocks fell 0.8%, with sector heavyweights BHP Group Ltd, Rio Tinto Ltd, and Fortesque Metals down between 0.9% and 2.5%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished down 0.4% at 11,838.79. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.55% 46.97 Delayed Quote.2.94%
BRENT OIL 5.51% 84.06 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.05% 22.03 Delayed Quote.7.41%
IZUMI CO., LTD. 0.48% 3160 Delayed Quote.5.25%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.72% 5478 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 5.22% 435.8214 Real-time Quote.-5.72%
S&P/ASX 200 0.63% 7223 Real-time Quote.1.98%
SANTOS LIMITED 2.46% 7.07 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 2.67% 34.23 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
WTI -1.07% 79.582 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 381 M - -
Net income 2023 1 925 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,26x
Yield 2023 4,87%
Capitalization 15 210 M 15 210 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 550
Free-Float 92,1%
