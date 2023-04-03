Australian shares close at three-week high; cenbank move in focus

*
Financials and energy stocks lead gains on ASX
*
Mining stocks fall 0.8%
*
Investors keenly await RBA's interest rate decision
tomorrow
April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a
three-week high on Monday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) high-stakes policy meeting on Tuesday that
will shed light on whether the central bank ups interest rates
further or favours a pause.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,223.00
points. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters suggest the decision on whether
to hike or hold rates is on a knife edge, with 14 of 27
predicting the cash rate to rise and the remaining 13
forecasting a pause.
"We think the decision is a closer call than implied by
market pricing," BofA Securities analyst Izumi Devalier said.
At its last policy meeting in March, Australia's central
bank indicated it might be nearly done tightening as consumer
spending was slowing and there was less risk of a wages-driven
inflation blow-out.
Data last week showed Australian inflation slowed to an
eight-month low in February, partly due to a sharp retreat in
prices for holiday travel and accommodation.
"The data points to an economy that is slowing down, but the
weakness is unlikely materially worse than what the RBA was
expecting a month ago," Devalier added.
New Zealand's central bank, which also has a policy meeting
on Wednesday, is expected to slow the pace of monetary
tightening as it keeps its focus on inflation, though risks from
a global banking crisis add to economic headwinds.
Energy stocks rose 2.3%, as crude oil prices jumped
following a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production
further.
Sector giants Santos and Woodside gained
2.5% and 2.7%, respectively.
Financials rose 0.8%, with the big four banks
gaining between 0.7% to 1.6%.
Mining stocks fell 0.8%, with sector heavyweights
BHP Group Ltd, Rio Tinto Ltd, and Fortesque
Metals down between 0.9% and 2.5%.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished
down 0.4% at 11,838.79.
(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman)