  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-29 am EST
7.330 AUD   +1.10%
01:06aAustralian shares close higher on China hopes
RE
11/28Santos Shuts Down John Brookes Offshore Platform Amid Gas Leak
MT
11/28Commodity stocks drag Australian shares as China COVID fears persist
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Australian shares close higher on China hopes

11/29/2022 | 01:06am EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets following reports that Chinese health officials would hold a news conference later in the day to discuss coronavirus control measures.

"The risks are floating to the downside as China's situation is a huge hindrance on the materials sector, which is of course Australia's main exports, affecting the share price of top Aussie miners," said Azeenm Sheriff, a CMC Markets analyst.

Miners advanced 1.9% and were among the top gainers on the Australian benchmark index, as iron ore futures rallied after regulators in top steel producer China broadened equity financing channels for developers.

Sector majors BHP Group and Fortescue jumped more than 2% each.

Energy stocks edged higher, with Beach Energy adding 1.3%, while Santos climbed 0.6%.

Gold stocks closed 0.3% lower on weak bullion prices. Newcrest Mining, the country's largest gold miner, slipped 0.1%.

In other news, domestic buy-now-pay-later firms face fresh hurdles following a proposal to regulate the sector with the same law that covers credit card and mortgage providers and bans unsolicited credit-limit increases and requires background checks for most consumer lending. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.7% higher at 11395.35. (Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.66% 0.66962 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.17% 1.73 Delayed Quote.39.29%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 2.12% 44.82 Delayed Quote.34.69%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.21% 19.46 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
NAVYA -1.33% 0.111 Real-time Quote.-94.61%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -0.10% 19.63 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
S&P/ASX 200 0.33% 7253.3 Real-time Quote.-2.49%
SANTOS LIMITED 1.10% 7.33 Delayed Quote.18.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 002 M - -
Net income 2022 2 621 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 16 116 M 16 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,84 $
Average target price 6,12 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Yasmin Anita Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED18.07%16 116
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.06%1 934 209
SHELL PLC45.55%202 157
TOTALENERGIES SE29.37%152 254
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.58%126 284
EQUINOR ASA55.36%117 789