Australian shares end at near 2-month low, strong forecast lifts Westpac

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at their lowest
in nearly two months on Monday, as Shanghai's tightening
COVID-19 curbs sparked worries about economic growth and a
possible recession, while Westpac Banking jumped on an upbeat
outlook.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% lower at 7,120.60,
marking a second straight session of losses.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
dropped 2% to 11,381.70, its lowest since Aug. 12, 2020.
Shanghai was tightening a city-wide COVID-19 lockdown
imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late-May an
ordeal that China's capital Beijing was desperate to avoid by
turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.
Investors also remained concerned about aggressive policy
tightening by global central banks, with a focus on U.S.
consumer prices data on May 11 to gauge further actions on
interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
"I think (Philip) Lowe (the governor of the Reserve Bank of
Australia) will only go by 25bps (basis points) at a time and we
will get another rate rise in June, but the wage number will be
all important," Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday
Financial Newsletter said
Among individual shares and stocks, Westpac Banking
gained 3.2% in its best day since March 10 after the country's
third-largest bank beat first-half earnings estimates and
forecast lower expenses in the second half of the year.
The metals and mining index slipped 2.5%, to their
lowest level since March 17 on a slide in iron ore prices.
With China being the biggest customer to Australia, more
lockdowns and a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy
is not great news, Jennings said.
The mining trio BHP Group, Rio Tinto and
Fortescue Metals Group dropped between 1.3% and 5.8%.
Financials shed 0.3%, with Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group falling 2.7%, while two of the "Big Four"
banks capped losses to rise about 0.2%.
Bucking the trend, energy stocks added 0.5%.
Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 0.6% and
0.4%, respectively.
(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)