Australian shares end higher after recent selloff, post fourth weekly loss

(Updates to close)
* Tech stocks are the top advancers
* Gains seen across most sub-indexes
* ASX sheds 1.8% for the week
May 13 (Reuters) - Australian stocks closed higher on
Friday, led by technology firms, although the benchmark index
marked a fourth straight weekly loss as surging inflation,
aggressive rate hikes, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China continued
to weigh on markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.9% higher at 7,075.10
— its best day since Jan. 28.
"Markets may be taking a breather after what has been a week
of heavy selling," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at
J.P. Morgan.
The benchmark index shed 1.8% for the week, as sentiment
took a hit amid losses in world equities as investors focused on
tightening monetary policies by central banks, which fuelled
concerns of a global economic slowdown.
Domestic growth-linked technology stocks led gains
with a 7% jump, but the sub-index clocked its worst weekly
performance since late-January.
ASX-listed shares of Block Inc, WiseTech Global
and Xero soared between 7% and 15%.
Strong iron ore prices boosted the metals and mining index
, up 1.6%. It, however, marked the worst week in three.
Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals
rose about 2% each.
Financials advanced 1.4%, snapping a four-day losing
steak. The sub-index fell 1.2% for the week. Australia's four
largest lenders were up 0.1%-1%.
Energy stocks also gained 2.5% to see their best day
in more than two months on firm crude prices. Oil and gas
explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose
2.7% and 3.2%, respectively.
Going forward, the market will watch out for any significant
catalysts, including any updates on inflation from Australia,
United States and other regions, said Steven Daghlian, a market
analyst at CommSec.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index ended 0.1% lower at 11,168.18.
(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)