    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/13 02:10:50 am EDT
8.050 AUD   +3.21%
Australian shares end higher after recent selloff, post fourth weekly loss

05/13/2022 | 03:00am EDT
(Updates to close)

* Tech stocks are the top advancers

* Gains seen across most sub-indexes

* ASX sheds 1.8% for the week

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian stocks closed higher on Friday, led by technology firms, although the benchmark index marked a fourth straight weekly loss as surging inflation, aggressive rate hikes, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China continued to weigh on markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.9% higher at 7,075.10 — its best day since Jan. 28.

"Markets may be taking a breather after what has been a week of heavy selling," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan.

The benchmark index shed 1.8% for the week, as sentiment took a hit amid losses in world equities as investors focused on tightening monetary policies by central banks, which fuelled concerns of a global economic slowdown.

Domestic growth-linked technology stocks led gains with a 7% jump, but the sub-index clocked its worst weekly performance since late-January.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc, WiseTech Global and Xero soared between 7% and 15%.

Strong iron ore prices boosted the metals and mining index , up 1.6%. It, however, marked the worst week in three.

Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals rose about 2% each.

Financials advanced 1.4%, snapping a four-day losing steak. The sub-index fell 1.2% for the week. Australia's four largest lenders were up 0.1%-1%.

Energy stocks also gained 2.5% to see their best day in more than two months on firm crude prices. Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Going forward, the market will watch out for any significant catalysts, including any updates on inflation from Australia, United States and other regions, said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.1% lower at 11,168.18. (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.98% 45.84 Delayed Quote.8.31%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.00% 19.39 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 107.673 Delayed Quote.29.75%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.23% 5211 Delayed Quote.6.36%
S&P/ASX 200 1.93% 7075.1 Real-time Quote.-5.10%
SANTOS LIMITED 3.21% 8.05 Delayed Quote.23.61%
WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 7.27% 41.02 Delayed Quote.-34.72%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 2.70% 30.4 Delayed Quote.34.97%
WTI -0.29% 106.725 Delayed Quote.29.86%
XERO LIMITED 9.44% 84.16 Delayed Quote.-45.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 189 M - -
Net income 2022 2 698 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 18 060 M 18 060 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 92,3%
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,36 $
Average target price 7,04 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED23.61%18 060
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.86%2 424 884
SHELL PLC37.19%214 242
TOTALENERGIES SE10.62%137 507
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.49%135 053
EQUINOR ASA39.81%109 498