Australian shares end higher after recent selloff, post fourth weekly loss

* Tech stocks are the top advancers

* Gains seen across most sub-indexes

* ASX sheds 1.8% for the week

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian stocks closed higher on Friday, led by technology firms, although the benchmark index marked a fourth straight weekly loss as surging inflation, aggressive rate hikes, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China continued to weigh on markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.9% higher at 7,075.10 — its best day since Jan. 28.

"Markets may be taking a breather after what has been a week of heavy selling," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan.

The benchmark index shed 1.8% for the week, as sentiment took a hit amid losses in world equities as investors focused on tightening monetary policies by central banks, which fuelled concerns of a global economic slowdown.

Domestic growth-linked technology stocks led gains with a 7% jump, but the sub-index clocked its worst weekly performance since late-January.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc, WiseTech Global and Xero soared between 7% and 15%.

Strong iron ore prices boosted the metals and mining index , up 1.6%. It, however, marked the worst week in three.

Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals rose about 2% each.

Financials advanced 1.4%, snapping a four-day losing steak. The sub-index fell 1.2% for the week. Australia's four largest lenders were up 0.1%-1%.

Energy stocks also gained 2.5% to see their best day in more than two months on firm crude prices. Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Going forward, the market will watch out for any significant catalysts, including any updates on inflation from Australia, United States and other regions, said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.1% lower at 11,168.18. (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)