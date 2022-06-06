Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/06 02:10:28 am EDT
8.570 AUD   +2.02%
02:56aAustralian shares end lower ahead of RBA policy meeting
RE
06/05SANTOS : Additional Cooper Basin rig to boost gas supply
PU
06/05Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian shares end lower ahead of RBA policy meeting

06/06/2022 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by tech and gold stocks, with investors now eyeing the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting where it is expected to raise interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.45% lower at 7,206.3. The benchmark had risen 0.8% on Friday and marked a third straight weekly gain.

Ahead of the RBA's meeting on June 7, financial stocks dropped 0.6%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks declining nearly 1% each.

"There is a bit of caution in the market because of the likely rate hike in Australia tomorrow," said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

The central bank is expected to hike rates by a modest 25 basis points (bps) for a second straight meeting, a Reuters poll of economists showed, while nearly a third of the respondents predicted a larger 40 bps hike.

A 40 bps point rate hike "could have little bit of a weight on the market, it could cause the Aussie dollar to be a bit high potentially," Daghlian said.

Among individual shares and sectors, the technology sub-index led losses on the benchmark with its 1.6% slide. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell as much as 3.8%.

Weak bullion prices knocked out 1.4% from gold stocks , with country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining losing as much as 0.9%.

Local energy stocks, however, limited losses on the benchmark. The index jumped 2.1% to hit a more than two-year high on firmer oil prices.

Santos climbed as much as 1.6% to hit an over two-year high after the gas producer said on Sunday it is taking steps, along with its joint venture partner Beach Energy , to increase domestic supply of the energy resource.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed for a public holiday. (Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.12% 0.7205 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.37% 1.845 Delayed Quote.44.44%
BLOCK, INC. -4.96% 83.1 Delayed Quote.-48.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 120.51 Delayed Quote.51.57%
NAVYA -0.34% 1.514 Real-time Quote.-27.91%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.10% 24.37 Delayed Quote.0.65%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.45% 7206.3 Real-time Quote.-2.76%
SANTOS LIMITED 2.02% 8.57 Delayed Quote.33.12%
WTI -0.49% 119.688 Delayed Quote.55.77%
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
02:56aAustralian shares end lower ahead of RBA policy meeting
RE
06/05SANTOS : Additional Cooper Basin rig to boost gas supply
PU
06/05Australian shares track global equities lower; NZ closed
RE
06/05Australia's Santos lays out steps to boost domestic gas supply
RE
06/01Australia tackles gas crisis as businesses suffer bill shock
RE
05/31Santos Signs New Gas Supply Deal with Yara Pilbara Fertilisers
MT
05/31Banking, energy stocks drive Australian markets higher ahead of GDP data
RE
05/31SANTOS : signs new gas deal with Yara
PU
05/31Santos Signs New Gas Deal with Yara
CI
05/30Australian shares snap two-day winning streak as tech, financials drag
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 191 M - -
Net income 2022 2 698 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 20 376 M 20 376 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,06 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED33.12%20 376
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.90%2 356 793
SHELL PLC45.58%219 426
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%150 207
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.60%144 144
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 264