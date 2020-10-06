Australian shares end marginally higher ahead of budget

* RBA policy decision 'non event', already priced in -
analyst
* Gold stocks close 3.2% higher
* Financials bounce back from early losses, end 0.3% higher
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended slightly higher on
Tuesday, after wavering between small gains and losses
throughout the session, as the central bank held key rates
steady ahead of the Federal budget later in the day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.2% at 5952.7. The
benchmark had gained 2.6% on Monday.
"We had our rally yesterday, so there's not much movement
today despite the big lead from the U.S.," said Brad Smoling,
managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.
U.S. stocks had risen sharply on Monday, after news that
President Donald Trump will return to the White House from the
hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.
The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate at a record
low on Tuesday - in line with a Reuters poll - but hinted at
further monetary easing as the country grapples with the worst
contraction since the Great Depression.
Smoling says RBA's decision was expected and already
factored into the pricing, so markets viewed it as a "non
event", adding that he does not expect Wednesday's markets to
react to the budget either, set to be announced later in the
day.
"Unless there's something surprising, I really don't
anticipate much change, " he said.
Gold stocks gained after miners Northern Star
Resources and Saracen Mineral Holdings said
they would merge to create a create a global top-10 gold miner
by market value.
A rally in energy stocks after oil prices rose also
lifted the benchmark. Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum
and Santos were among the top boosts.
Technology stocks jumped 2.3%, led by Afterpay's
4.8% rise, while financials rebounded after
early losses and closed 0.3% higher.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
closed 0.6% higher at 11,975.02.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)