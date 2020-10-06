Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian shares end marginally higher ahead of budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:42am EDT

* RBA policy decision 'non event', already priced in - analyst

* Gold stocks close 3.2% higher

* Financials bounce back from early losses, end 0.3% higher

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, after wavering between small gains and losses throughout the session, as the central bank held key rates steady ahead of the Federal budget later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.2% at 5952.7. The benchmark had gained 2.6% on Monday.

"We had our rally yesterday, so there's not much movement today despite the big lead from the U.S.," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

U.S. stocks had risen sharply on Monday, after news that President Donald Trump will return to the White House from the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate at a record low on Tuesday - in line with a Reuters poll - but hinted at further monetary easing as the country grapples with the worst contraction since the Great Depression.

Smoling says RBA's decision was expected and already factored into the pricing, so markets viewed it as a "non event", adding that he does not expect Wednesday's markets to react to the budget either, set to be announced later in the day.

"Unless there's something surprising, I really don't anticipate much change, " he said.

Gold stocks gained after miners Northern Star Resources and Saracen Mineral Holdings said they would merge to create a create a global top-10 gold miner by market value.

A rally in energy stocks after oil prices rose also lifted the benchmark. Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos were among the top boosts.

Technology stocks jumped 2.3%, led by Afterpay's 4.8% rise, while financials rebounded after early losses and closed 0.3% higher.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.6% higher at 11,975.02.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -0.16% 79.52 End-of-day quote.171.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 41.39 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.14% 13.82 End-of-day quote.22.19%
S&P/ASX 200 0.35% 5962.1 Real-time Quote.-13.35%
SANTOS LIMITED 4.71% 4.89 End-of-day quote.-40.22%
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.19% 5.22 End-of-day quote.57.70%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 4.82% 17.61 End-of-day quote.-48.78%
WTI 0.20% 39.298 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
01:42aAustralian shares end marginally higher ahead of budget
RE
09/29Australia shares fall on caution ahead of U.S. presidential debate
RE
09/29SANTOS : welcomes IPC Narrabri Gas Project approval and thanks the Narrabri comm..
PU
09/29Australia's Santos wins state green light for $2.6 bln gas project
RE
09/22Australia shares jump 1.3% on Wall Street rebound, easing border curbs
RE
09/21Australia shares hit over 2-month low as miners drag; U.S. stimulus woes weig..
RE
09/16SANTOS : welcomes $1.9 billion technology-neutral investment to reduce carbon em..
PU
09/14SANTOS : welcomes Government's focus on unlocking new gas supply
PU
09/09Australia shares close over 2% lower as coronavirus cases surge in hotspot
RE
09/08Australia shares finish higher on stimulus hopes
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 467 M - -
Net income 2020 -57,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -107x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 7 327 M 7 318 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 178
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,81 $
Last Close Price 3,52 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-40.22%7 318
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.70%1 870 404
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-42.71%104 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-59.10%93 218
TOTAL SE-41.35%86 864
GAZPROM-33.72%51 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group