Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/31
5.67 AUD   +3.66%
03:19aAustralian shares end near 1-month lows, dire GDP data eyed
RE
08/28Australia shares end lower on virus woes; post second weekly loss
RE
08/25SANTOS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian shares end near 1-month lows, dire GDP data eyed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:19am EDT

* RBA holds rates, extends term funding facility

* Financials slip to near-1-month low

* NZX website down after string of cyber attacks (Updates to close)

Sept 1 (Aug) - Australian shares closed at their lowest in nearly a month on Tuesday, ahead of dire economic data that could reveal the severity of damage from COVID-19, with support from the central bank failing to calm investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.8% lower at 5,953.4.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates and planned an increase in the size of its term funding facility to around A$200 billion ($148.18 billion) for three years.

The RBA also hinted at further support ahead of Wednesday's second-quarter GDP data announcement, which could confirm Australia's first recession in three decades.

"I think investors are bracing themselves in anticipation of more bad news in the form of GDP, with no real direction from the RBA," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Heavyweight financials shed 2.3%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp being the biggest drags.

Santos and Woodside Petroleum fell 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. The energy index also dropped.

Qantas lost 1.3% after saying it had issued A$500 million of unsecured bonds to help strengthen liquidity and replace maturing debt.

Gold stocks were the sole gainers as the bullion rose on U.S. dollar weakness.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 1.2% to 11,793.16.

NZX's website was down after cyber attacks on the stock exchange operator over the last week, although trading continued uninterrupted.

Chief Executive Officer of Telecommunications Users Association of New Zealand Craig Young called the attacks "unprecedented" and said this should be a wake-up call for financial institutions to stay on top of security.

Also highlighting the severity of the issue, Rizwan Asghar, senior lecturer, school of computer science at the University of Auckland said, "studies show even small delays in page loading can lead to loss in revenues." ($1 = 1.3497 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.17% 68.28 End-of-day quote.-14.54%
NZX LIMITED -1.22% 1.62 End-of-day quote.19.12%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.29% 3.94 End-of-day quote.-44.59%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.77% 5953.4 Real-time Quote.-9.13%
SANTOS LIMITED 3.66% 5.67 End-of-day quote.-30.68%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.11% 17.54 End-of-day quote.-27.61%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 2.30% 19.58 End-of-day quote.-43.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
03:19aAustralian shares end near 1-month lows, dire GDP data eyed
RE
08/28Australia shares end lower on virus woes; post second weekly loss
RE
08/25SANTOS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/20Australia shares rise as Wall Street hits record-high, local virus cases abat..
RE
08/20Australia shares fall on likely friction with China over dairy firm buyout
RE
08/19Australia shares fall on souring ties with China, NZ dips
RE
08/19SANTOS : 2020 Santos Half-year Results
PU
08/19Santos Makes 1st Half Net Loss on Large Writedowns
DJ
08/17SANTOS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/16Australian watchdog urges action on local gas prices
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 481 M - -
Net income 2020 -138 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -93,3x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 8 713 M 8 715 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 178
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,79 $
Last Close Price 4,18 $
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-30.68%8 715
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.85%1 870 753
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-52.30%113 572
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.46%112 223
TOTAL SE-32.72%104 123
GAZPROM-29.52%58 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group